Solero Technologies Announces New Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Donald R. James

DETROIT, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solero Technologies, a leading global supplier of transmission solenoids, engine solenoids, stop-start accumulators, and hydraulic control modules, has hired Dr. Donald R. James as the company's new CEO. Dr. James will oversee Solero Technologies' sales and engineering center in Detroit, as well as manufacturing operations in Water Valley, Mississippi. Additionally, he will be responsible for the strategic direction of the company and ensuring long-term profitable growth. Don will be based in Michigan with the team in Detroit.

Solero Technologies Logo (PRNewswire)

Solero Technologies, formerly BorgWarner North American Controls, was acquired by Atar Capital in December 2021. Ramzi Hermiz, a transformational automotive industry leader, served as interim CEO since that time and will continue with the company as a Board Director.

"Don's years of success in business and technology along with his extensive automotive industry experience will make him a tremendous asset to the Solero Technologies team," said Hermiz. "His expertise will be critical to driving greater innovation within Solero, expanding our reach to new markets and maintaining our commitment to sustainability."

Dr. James has more than 24 years of leadership experience in the automotive industry, domestically and abroad. Prior to joining Solero Technologies, he served as the president of the Americas and an executive committee member at Joyson Safety Systems, where he facilitated the merger of Takata and Key Safety Systems into Joyson, while developing strategic initiatives to drive profitability and growth.

In addition, Don served in a variety of leadership positions at Continental AG in both North America and Europe; most recently as vice president of North America for the company's Hydraulic Brake Systems. At Continental, he led the launch of new facilities in Mexico and established the company's commercial vehicle market strategy leading to substantial market growth. He was awarded two Silver Awards; one for 'Top Turnaround Project in North America' and the other for 'Excellence in Project Management & New Business Development'.

"With Solero's strong reputation of product innovation and manufacturing, I am excited to work with our employees, customers, suppliers and community to elevate Solero's product reach within and outside the automotive industry," added Dr. James.

Don earned a bachelor's in economics from the University of Michigan; and both a master's in business administration and a doctorate in business administration and sustainability from Lawrence Technological University.

About Solero Technologies

Solero Technologies is a leading global supplier of transmission solenoids, engine solenoids, stop-start accumulators, and hydraulic control modules. Our capabilities include advanced design, prototyping, development, and manufacturing combined with a strong intellectual property portfolio across product categories. We have built an acclaimed reputation for developing and delivering quality solenoid products to automotive OEMs, the aftermarket and other industrial sectors. Our industry-leading solenoid products are critical to the optimal performance of vehicles today and tomorrow. The company operates from its manufacturing facility in Water Valley, Mississippi, along with related sales and engineering operations in Detroit. Visit www.solerotechnologies.com for more information.

Dr. Donald James Headshot (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solero Technologies