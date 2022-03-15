PitchBook Celebrates 15th Anniversary Following Strong Revenue and Client Growth in 2021

SEATTLE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, is celebrating its 15th anniversary following strong growth in both revenue and userbase in 2021 and continued expansion in 2022. PitchBook revenue grew by 50.1% and users by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, marking an exceptionally strong close to the year. As an independent subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc., PitchBook was the largest product under Morningstar based on revenue as noted in Morningstar's annual report. Significant investments in PitchBook's data, research and product capabilities contributed to the company's accelerated growth, including enhancements to the workflows of PitchBook's core clients, expanded private markets data coverage globally and newly developed research products aimed serving insights to clients.

"The growth and maturation of the private capital markets has been a key driver of PitchBook's growth, as the need for data and insights has never been greater," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "We started 15 years ago with an intense focus on solving customer needs and I'm proud to see how far we've come without losing sight of this mission. The team is constantly evolving the PitchBook Platform to empower our customers with the tools, expert support and information they need to win."

In addition to ongoing product and data improvements, PitchBook's strategic focus in 2021 was to enhance its ability to proactively surface insights to its growing client base of dealmakers, corporations and non-traditional investors. As the private capital markets continue to expand and deepen, with PE and VC dry powder reaching over $2 trillion in 2021, users increasingly rely on PitchBook to put that capital to work.

2021 Product, Data and Research Enhancements Include:

PitchBook offers an easy-to-use, all-in-one research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals, including VC and PE firms, corporate development teams, investment banks, LPs, lenders, law firms and accounting firms. Clients rely on PitchBook to provide access to the broadest collection of data and research to aid in sourcing deals, raising funds, building buyer lists, creating benchmarks and networking. PitchBook is also available through a mobile application, CRM integrations, an Excel plug-in, data feeds and flexible data solutions that allow clients to access a variety of data points on demand.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London and Hong Kong and serves more than 70,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

