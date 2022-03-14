CyberRes Completes Acquisition of Debricked to Further Expand Software Supply Chain Security

Latest acquisition enables customers to accelerate the speed of DevSecOps while ensuring the resilience of their software supply chain

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business, today announced the acquisition of Debricked, a developer-centric open source intelligence company aimed at innovating how organizations secure their software supply chain for today and the future. The addition of the cloud-native software composition analysis platform and AI/ML capabilities further drive CyberRes' strategy in the future of software resilience and DevSecOps. These aligned capabilities, combined with their vision of how developers evaluate, consume, and secure open-source components customized to their organization's need, make Debricked an extremely valuable addition to CyberRes' application security portfolio.

"Nearly 90 percent of companies are developing software using open source components to accelerate their development speed to keep pace with business demands, which comes with accelerated risk," said Tony de la Lama, VP Product Management. "Our aim is to invest in and build solutions that allow organizations to secure their applications while maintaining the speed of development. Debricked is uniquely positioned in the market with their portfolio of solutions to address open source security and adds to an already robust portfolio in CyberRes to secure the software supply chain."

Debricked's SaaS solution enables more intelligent selection of open source while drastically reducing the risks typically associated with it, both core requirements of modern DevSecOps programs. The service runs on state-of-the-art machine learning which enables the data quality to be extremely accurate as well as instantly updated whenever a new vulnerability is discovered. High precision, combined with developer focused UX and unique abilities to customize the service to your company's needs, makes Debricked unique in the world of open source security and positioned for accelerated growth.

"We are excited at becoming a part of Micro Focus and CyberRes. Combining our team with such an industry-leading organization enables us to accelerate Debricked's journey toward our vision of making it easier for companies to use open source securely. We are also excited at the opportunity to present our customers with a full scale, robust security offering," said Debricked CEO and co-founder Daniel Wisenhoff.

Key attributes of Debricked technologies include:

Open Source Intelligence: With their latest innovation, Open Source Select , Debricked aims to make searching and comparing open source packages faster. By providing an in-depth analysis of the community health and offering contextualization, developers can make much more informed decisions. With their latest innovation,, Debricked aims to make searching and comparing open source packages faster. By providing an in-depth analysis of the community health and offering contextualization, developers can make much more informed decisions.

Security Vulnerabilities: Continuously and automatically identify, fix and prevent vulnerabilities in open source dependencies. Scan at every commit and get notified when new vulnerabilities appear. Continuously and automatically identify, fix and prevent vulnerabilities in open source dependencies. Scan at every commit and get notified when new vulnerabilities appear.

License Compliance: Ensure and maintain open source compliance with automated and enforceable pipeline rules, along with enabling creation of software bill of materials (SBOMs). Calculate risk levels for your repositories based on intended use. Ensure and maintain open source compliance with automated and enforceable pipeline rules, along with enabling creation of software bill of materials (SBOMs). Calculate risk levels for your repositories based on intended use.

CyberRes is aimed at building the most complete portfolio that helps enterprises prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber threats. With this acquisition, Micro Focus continues to show strong commitment and continued investment to Security and the ability to help customers and partners improve their cyber resilience posture. This additional investment includes a series of acquisitions made over the last two years, which strengthen our robust portfolio of security solutions, all focused on delivering business and technical outcomes to support cyber resilience. The latest example of how these investments come together is the recent launch of Galaxy, an immersive cyber threat experience built for CISOs and analysts.

About CyberRes

CyberRes is a Micro Focus line of business. We bring the expertise of one of the world's largest security portfolios to help our customers navigate the changing threat landscape by building both cyber and business resiliency within their teams and organizations. CyberRes is part of a larger set of digital transformation solutions that fight adverse conditions so businesses can continue to run today, keep the lights on, and transform to grow and take advantage of tomorrow's opportunities.

