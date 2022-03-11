CarNow Launches Real-Time Retail™ Platform with Supporting Integrations to Elevate the Consumer Buying Experience

ATLANTA, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarNow , the automotive industry's leading digital retailing company, today announced the launch of its Real-Time Retail™ platform. Real-Time Retail is CarNow's live-data technology platform that empowers dealers to expand customer interactions and transactions from their physical showroom to their online showroom with ease.

"Today's modern dealership must feel ubiquitous to consumers and allow customers to interact – and transact – seamlessly online and in-store, regardless of where their buying journey begins," said Andy Park, CEO of CarNow. "Our latest innovation – our brand new Real-Time Retail platform – provides dealers with the industry's first unified, intuitive platform to serve customers in real-time through an end-to-end transaction, defragmenting the customer experience and eliminating traditional points of frustration."

The Real-Time Retail platform combines the customer communication and digital retailing experiences CarNow is known for across its 5,000+ dealerships with a real-time road-to-the-sale. The innovative software platform integrates a Live-Action checklist for every step within the buying journey – whether those steps are completed in-person or online – and ensures the dealer has complete, accurate visibility of each customer's buying journey as well as the tools to transact with the customer in real-time.

As part of the new Real-Time Retail platform, CarNow also will be showcasing a new digital showroom experience, Real-Time Build functionality, and a vehicle accessories experience. The new digital showroom experience enables customers to not only shop every vehicle in a dealer's database but custom build a car if it's not available filtering by year, make, model, trim and payment. Through the Real-Time Build functionality, dealers allow customers to build the new vehicle they want via a guided chat conversation, a valuable feature in today's low-inventory market. And lastly, through the vehicle accessories experience, customers can shop approved accessories and add-ons for their vehicle.

In addition to its Real-Time Retail platform and new experiences, CarNow announced new integrations with several best-in-class partners, adding to its list of more than 100 existing partner integrations:

Cion Digital https://www.ciondigital.com/ was added for crypto loans and payment solutions.

DealerTrack and DealerBuilt were added to its list of certified DMS partners.

Polly was added to offer fully integrated insurance shopping within the platform.

TransUnion was integrated with the platform's credit decisioning workflow.

"Every customer's buying preferences are unique," said Tim Cox, chief evangelist and co-founder at CarNow. "These new integrations enable the customer to select which part of their shopping journey happens online and which they choose to save for the in-store experience. We're excited to empower consumers to define their journey, while simultaneously providing dealers with the tools to serve their customers in real-time."

For more information about CarNow and its technology, visit www.CarNow.com .

About CarNow

CarNow is a market leader in digital retailing solutions for the automotive industry. CarNow creates frictionless, real-time enterprise software solutions to facilitate the transaction between dealers and consumers. Through our solutions, shoppers receive enhanced virtual showroom services, live support at anytime, from anywhere, on any device. With over 5,000 dealership customers and over twenty manufacturer certifications, CarNow is one of the fastest growing companies in automotive. CarNow is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at https://carnow.com .

