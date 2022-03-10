Zeta Surgical Raises $5.2M in Seed Financing to Enhance Surgical Navigation with Robotics and Mixed Reality

BOSTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Surgical, a surgical robotics and mixed reality company, announced today the close of a $5.2M financing round led by Innospark Ventures and with the participation of TSVC, Y Combinator, Trevor Fetter, and others.

Zeta Surgical logo (PRNewsfoto/Zeta Surgical) (PRNewswire)

"To date, the use of surgical guidance has been limited to long, operating room-based interventions, due to its invasiveness and complex deployment. Our goal is to provide physicians with a robust, fast, and accurate guidance system deployable during any case, irrespective of where they are in the hospital or what hospital they are in," says Jose Amich, Co-Founder and CEO of Zeta Surgical. "We're thrilled to be partnering with such a strong group of investors who are aligned with our mission to improve access to safe and effective surgery."

Zeta Surgical will use the funds to finalize the development of their neurosurgical navigation platform, Zeta, and their non-invasive focused ultrasound system, ZetaFUS, to complete their initial clinical studies, to obtain FDA clearance, and to expand their growing technical and clinical teams.

"The Zeta AI-driven surgical platform will take the guesswork out of some of the most routine, yet highly consequential, aspects of acute neurological procedures. With physician precision in mind and patient comfort at the forefront, Zeta Surgical will be a gamechanger for procedures both common and uncommon, acute, and pre-planned, and in settings both urban and rural," says Dr. Venkat Srinivasan, Managing Director of Innospark Ventures. "We are very excited to support them. As a fund that places a heavy emphasis on AI for good, we are also incredibly excited to see what this technology can do for those who need it most around the world."

"TSVC is very excited to partner with Zeta Surgical to bring AI to precision surgical navigation, to make neurosurgery lower cost and more accessible," says Eugene Zhang, Founding Partner of TSVC.

About Zeta Surgical

Zeta Surgical is a digital surgery company focused on improving the accuracy, safety, and accessibility of image guided procedures. Its navigation and robotics platform, Zeta, leverages cutting-edge computer vision and artificial intelligence to enable image guidance directly at the point-of-care, creating new possibilities in fields such as emergency care and interventional medicine. Zeta Surgical was founded by Harvard graduates and faculty and is backed by leading investors. To learn more, visit: https://www.zetasurgical.com.

Media Contact:

Contact:

Jose Amich

jose.amich@zetasurgical.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zeta Surgical