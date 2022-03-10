The ranch that causes people to freak gets even more flavorful (and free)

Wingstop Drops Free Ranch and Reveals Secret Menu Hack in Honor of National Ranch Day The ranch that causes people to freak gets even more flavorful (and free)

DALLAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People go crazy over Wingstop Inc.'s (Nasdaq: WING) ranch. As a common topic on social, fans speculate about its ingredients, want to drink it and have gone as far to say they'd give their kidney for a lifetime supply. Today, in celebration of this unrivaled fandom and National Ranch Day, Wingstop is giving flavor enthusiasts its famous dip free of charge and offering insider tips for fans to spice up their ranch game for days to come.

For any digital purchase made on Wingstop.com/app, simply add one regular-sized, house made ranch to your cart and enter the code "RANCHDAY" today, March 10, to get the dip for free. What's the secret menu hack, you ask? In addition to your side of ranch, up your flavor game by adding a side of flavor to your cart. Combine both sauces into one cup, mix together and dip for a next-level flavor experience.

"Our ranch is a lifestyle – plain and simple" said Wingstop's Director of Culinary, Chef Larry Bellah. "But if 'plain' isn't your jam, one of my favorite secret menu hacks is to mix one of our 11 flavors with ranch for a one-of-a-kind flavored ranch combo. Our most loyal fans deserve to hold one of our precious secrets in their hands, especially on the holiday that crowns ranch king."

Chef Larry recommends the following flavored ranch combinations for every taste preference:

For spice fans: Mix in Atomic for some serious heat, complemented by the cooling effect of the ranch.

For a side of sweet: Incorporate Hawaiian, Mango Habanero or Spicy Korean Q into your ranch cup for a sweet balance to the savory ranch base.

For tried-and-true picks: Turn to some traditional flavors like Hickory Smoked BBQ, Original Hot and Mild for can't-go-wrong combos.

While celebrating National Ranch Day, fans are encouraged to share their ranch pictures on social media using #WingstopRanch for the chance to keep the free ranch coming.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,700 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and Thigh Bites, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2021, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.2% to approximately $2.3 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,731 as of December 25, 2021. During the fiscal quarter ended December 25, 2021, Wingstop generated 61.3% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app. Over the next three years, Wingstop intends to increase digital sales through continued investments in its technology platform and scaling its platform globally.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2021, the Company was ranked #1 on Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" and #22 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," maintained its certification as a Great Place to Work, and was named as a finalist for The Innovation SABRE Award's Best New Product/Brand Launch category for its Thighstop campaign.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

