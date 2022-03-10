Wheels Up Announces Record Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2021

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue increased 64% year-over-year to $345 million

Active Members grew 31% year-over-year to 12,040 in total

Live Flight Legs increased 63% year-over-year to 20,296 in total

Net loss increased by $42 million year-over-year to a loss of $77 million

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $35 million year-over-year to a loss of $46 million

"I am pleased to report another quarter of record revenue, strong membership growth and retention, along with the best quarter in our history for prepaid block sales, which grew more than 80% to $540 million in the fourth quarter. We have more members that are increasingly making long-term commitments to Wheels Up, giving us clear revenue visibility for the year ahead and the confidence to invest in our growth while absorbing short-term margin pressures," said Kenny Dichter, Wheels Up Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we have several key initiatives underway to improve our profitability as we aggressively expand our global supply. As always, I am grateful to our employees for their dedication and to our members and customers for their loyalty and trust."

"We are now working to increase our capacity to serve the strong demand we are seeing through pilot hiring, enhancing our maintenance capabilities, and adding to our fleet composition," said Eric Jacobs, Wheels Up Chief Financial Officer. "The rollout of our technology initiatives will streamline our operations and add capacity through increased utilization. That, combined with rate increases and cost saving measures, should drive strong margin improvements starting in the second half of the year."

Recent Initiatives

Announced the intent to acquire Air Partner PLC (LSE: AIR) to extend the Wheels Up platform into Europe and beyond. Closed the acquisition of Alante Air Charter which controls 12 light jets, where demand is particularly strong.

Launched the first version of its global scheduling system, which enables Wheels Up to manage schedules across all of its operating certificates. This system is an important building block that provides a fleet-wide view of available aircraft, with significant benefits to come following the conversion of its entire controlled fleet to UP FMS by the end of April and its ongoing efforts to consolidate its First Party (1P) fleet onto a single operating certificate.

Enhanced the Wheels Up Mobile App leveraging a service-oriented architecture, with an expected launch in April. The new platform will enable improved functionality, greater scalability and a much faster pace of innovation to launch new features.

Financial and Operating Highlights



As of December 31,





2021

2020

% Change Active Members(1) 12,040

9,212

31%













Three Months Ended December 31,



(In thousands, except percentages, Active Users, Live Flight Legs and Flight

revenue per Live Flight Leg) 2021

2020

% Change Active Users(1) 12,543

11,345

11% Live Flight Legs(1) 20,296

12,454

63% Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg $ 12,428

$ 12,193

2% Revenue $ 345,044

$ 209,773

64% Net loss $ (76,608)

$ (34,113)

(125)% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (46,296)

$ (11,252)

(311)%













Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(In thousands, except percentages) 2021

2020

% Change Revenue $ 1,194,259

$ 694,981

72% Net loss $ (197,230)

$ (85,405)

(131)% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (87,366)

$ (52,363)

(67)%

(1) For information regarding Wheels Up's use and definition of this measure see "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections herein.

For the fourth quarter:

Active Members grew 31% year-over-year to 12,040 driven by strong new member additions and existing membership retention, as well as continued success converting legacy jet card holders into Wheels Up members.

Active Users grew 11% to 12,543 year-over-year primarily driven by the growth in Active Members.

Live Flight Legs increased by 63% year-over-year to 20,296 with strong flight demand across all cabin classes driven by the growth in Active Members and the impact of COVID-19 on 2020 results.

Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg increased 2% year-over-year to $12,428 as a result of a higher mix of larger cabin flying and partially offset by a seasonal decrease in average flight stage length.

Revenue increased 64% year-over-year driven by strong flight demand and the impact of COVID-19 on 2020 results.

Net loss increased by $(42.5) million due to several factors, including the impact of the Company benefiting from the utilization of $51.6 million of CARES Act grant funding in 2020, a decrease in Adjusted Contribution Margin caused by supply constraints and increased operating costs, as well as an increase in equity-based compensation expense, including a broad-based equity grant to the Wheels Up employee pilots.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(46.3) million , decreased $(35.0) million year-over-year, due primarily to lower Adjusted Contribution Margin.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A conference call with management will be held today at 8:30 am ET. To access a live webcast of the conference call and supporting presentation materials, please click on the Wheels Up investor site ( www.wheelsup.com/investors ). This earnings press release and any supporting materials will be available on the Company's investor relations website. We also provide announcements regarding the Company's financial performance, including U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, and blogs, on the investor relations website.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is the leading provider of "on demand" private aviation in the United States and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Powered by a growing marketplace of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft, Wheels Up is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes a relentless focus on safety and service, with flexibility across all types of aircraft, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines.

The Wheels Up App enables members and customers to search, book and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Up Down events and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. Wheels Up's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet comprises five custom-painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft, with each plane serving as a flying symbol for a specific social cause.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wheels Up's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the size, demands and growth potential of the markets for Wheels Up's products and services and Wheels Up's ability to serve those markets, (ii) the degree of market acceptance and adoption of Wheels Up's products and services, (iii) Wheels Up's ability to develop innovative products and services and compete with other companies engaged in the private aviation industry and (iv) Wheels Up's ability to attract and retain customers. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Wheels Up's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC by Wheels Up on August 3, 2021, and other documents filed by Wheels Up from time to time with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Wheels Up undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. We do not give any assurance that Wheels Up will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Contribution, and Adjusted Contribution Margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP counterparts are included in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section herein to this earnings press release. Wheels Up believes that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, Wheels Up's non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, to the extent that forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are provided, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the sections titled "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this earnings press release.

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 784,574

$ 312,799 Accounts receivable, net 79,403

50,397 Other receivables 8,061

8,205 Parts and supplies inventories, net 9,410

5,320 Prepaid expenses and other 51,626

18,801 Total current assets 933,074

395,522 Property and equipment, net 317,836

323,090 Operating lease right-of-use assets 108,582

64,479 Goodwill 437,398

400,160 Intangible assets, net 146,959

163,710 Restricted cash 2,148

12,077 Employee loans receivable, net —

102 Other non-current assets 35,067

849 Total assets $ 1,981,064

$ 1,359,989 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ —

$ 62,678 Accounts payable 43,672

20,920 Accrued expenses 107,153

71,381 Deferred revenue, current 933,527

651,096 Operating lease liabilities, current 31,617

15,858 Intangible liabilities, current 2,000

2,000 Other current liabilities 17,068

15,980 Total current liabilities 1,135,037

839,913 Long-term debt —

148,411 Deferred revenue, non-current 1,957

1,982 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 83,461

56,358 Warrant liability 10,268

— Intangible liabilities, non-current 14,083

16,083 Other non-current liabilities 30

3,415 Total liabilities 1,244,836

1,066,162 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000,000 authorized; 245,834,569 and

169,717,416 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31,

2020, respectively 25

17 Additional paid-in capital 1,450,839

798,478 Accumulated deficit (720,713)

(530,693) Total Wheels Up Experience Inc. stockholders' equity 730,151

267,802 Non-controlling interests 6,077

26,025 Total equity 736,228

293,827 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,981,064

$ 1,359,989

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 345,044

$ 209,773

$ 1,194,259

$ 694,981















Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 344,442

188,143

1,117,633

634,775 Technology and development 9,761

14,339

33,579

21,010 Sales and marketing 24,225

5,666

80,071

55,124 General and administrative 36,887

16,231

113,331

64,885 Depreciation and amortization 13,246

26,145

54,198

58,529 CARES Act grant —

(11,453)

—

(76,376) Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale (1,275)

—

(1,275)

— Total costs and expenses 427,286

239,071

1,397,537

757,947















Loss from operations (82,242)

(29,298)

(203,278)

(62,966)















Other income (expense):













Change in fair value of warrant liability 5,680

—

17,951

— Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

(2,379)

— Interest income 28

47

53

550 Interest expense (16)

(4,862)

(9,519)

(22,989) Total other income (expense) 5,692

(4,815)

6,106

(22,439)















Loss before income taxes (76,550)

(34,113)

(197,172)

(85,405)















Income tax expense (58)

—

(58)

—















Net loss (76,608)

(34,113)

(197,230)

(85,405) Less: Net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests (654)

(2,819)

(7,210)

(6,764) Net loss attributable to Wheels Up

Experience Inc. $ (75,954)

$ (31,294)

$ (190,020)

$ (78,641)















Net loss per share of Class A common stock:













Basic $ (0.31)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.93)

$ (0.48) Diluted $ (0.31)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.93)

$ (0.48)















Weighted-average shares of Class A common

stock outstanding:













Basic 245,370,685.00

165,055,043.00

204,780,896.00

162,505,231.00 Diluted 245,370,685.00

165,055,043.00

204,780,896.00

162,505,231.00

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (197,230)

$ (85,405) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 54,198

58,529 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 618

1,612 Accretion of investments —

— Equity-based compensation 49,673

3,342 Change in fair value of warrant liability (17,951)

— Provision for expected credit losses 3,264

7,119 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,379

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (21,923)

14,506 Other receivables 144

6,968 Parts and supplies inventories (3,418)

(636) Prepaid expenses and other (11,360)

(418) Other non-current assets (34,218)

877 Operating lease liabilities, net (1,949)

1,094 Accounts payable 13,116

(13,868) Accrued expenses 14,616

(6,080) Other current liabilities 1,089

460 Other non-current liabilities (3,385)

3,415 Deferred revenue 278,827

218,129 Net cash provided by operating activities 126,490

209,644







INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property and equipment (15,234)

(7,109) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 7,844

97,104 Purchases of aircraft held for sale (31,669)

— Sales of aircraft held for sale 13,568

— Cash paid for asset acquisition —

— Capitalized software development costs (13,179)

(8,415) Purchases of investments —

— Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments —

— Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (38,670)

81,580







FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,107

— Proceeds from Business Combination and PIPE Investment 656,304

— Transaction costs in connection with the Business Combination and PIPE Investment (70,406)

— Proceeds from long-term debt —

755 Repayments of long-term debt (214,081)

(63,450) Loans to employees 102

(93) Capital contributions —

— Payments of offering costs —

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 374,026

(62,788)







NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 461,846

228,436 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH BEGINNING OF

PERIOD 324,876

96,440 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH END OF PERIOD $ 786,722

$ 324,876 CASH PAID DURING THE PERIOD FOR:





Interest 11,661

$ 21,717 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING

ACTIVITIES:





Non-cash consideration issued for business acquisition of Delta Private Jets LLC —

$ 427,007 Non-cash consideration issued for business acquisition of Gama Aviation LLC —

$ 32,638 Non-cash consideration issued for business acquisition of Mountain Aviation, LLC $ 30,172

— Assumption of warrant liability in Business Combination $ 28,219

—

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report certain key financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors, about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics

Active Members. We define Active Members as the number of Connect, Core, and Business membership accounts that generated membership revenue in a given period and are active as of the end of the reporting period. We use Active Members to assess the adoption of our premium offerings which is a key factor in our penetration of the market in which we operate and a key driver of membership and flight revenue.

Active Users. We define Active Users as Active Members and legacy WUPJ jet card holders as of the reporting date plus unique non-member consumers who completed a revenue generating flight at least once in the given quarter and excludes wholesale flight activity. While a unique consumer can complete multiple revenue generating flights on our platform in a given period, that unique user is counted as only one Active User. We use Active Users to assess the adoption of our platform and frequency of transactions, which are key factors in our penetration of the market in which we operate and our growth in revenue.

Live Flight Legs. We define Live Flight Legs as the number of completed one-way revenue generating flight legs in a given period. The metric excludes empty repositioning legs and owner legs related to aircraft under management. We believe Live Flight Legs are a useful metric to measure the scale and usage of our platform, and our growth in flight revenue.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin. We calculate Adjusted Contribution as gross profit (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization and adjusted further for (i) equity-based compensation included in cost of revenue, (ii) acquisition and integration expense included in cost of revenue and (iii) other items included in cost of revenue that are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including COVID-19 response initiatives for 2020. Adjusted Contribution Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Contribution by total revenue.

We include Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin as supplemental measures for assessing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin are used to understand our ability to achieve profitability over time through scale and leveraging costs. In addition, Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business and to identify trends. Prior to issuing a broad-based equity grant for our pilots during the third quarter of 2021, equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue for prior periods was not significant.

Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for (i) interest income (expense), (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) public company readiness related expenses, (vii) change in fair value of warrant liability, (viii) losses on the extinguishment of debt and (ix) other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including the CARES Act grant and COVID-19 response initiatives for 2020.

We include Adjusted EBITDA because it is a supplemental measure used by our management team for assessing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used in conjunction with bonus program target achievement determinations, strategic internal planning, annual budgeting, allocating resources and making operating decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and variable amounts.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin

The following table reconciles Adjusted Contribution to gross profit (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands, except percentages):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 345,044

$ 209,773

$ 1,194,259

$ 694,981 Less: Cost of revenue (344,442)

(188,143)

(1,117,633)

(634,775) Less: Depreciation and amortization (13,246)

(14,340)

(54,198)

(58,529) Gross profit (loss) $ (12,644)

$ 7,290

$ 22,428

$ 1,677 Gross margin (3.7)%

3.5%

1.9%

0.2% Add back:













Depreciation and amortization 13,246

14,340

54,198

58,529 Equity-based compensation expense in cost of revenue 3,762

67

4,541

293 Acquisition and integration expense in cost of revenue —

1,113

1,010

1,113 COVID-19 response initiatives in cost of revenue —

394

—

789 Adjusted Contribution $ 4,364

$ 23,204

$ 82,177

$ 62,401 Adjusted Contribution Margin 1.3%

11.1%

6.9%

9.0%

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss $ (76,608)

$ (34,113)

$ (197,230)

$ (85,405) Add back (deduct)













Interest expense 16

4,862

9,519

22,989 Interest income (28)

(47)

(53)

(550) Income tax expense 58

—

58

— Depreciation and amortization 13,246

14,340

54,198

58,529 Equity-based compensation expense 19,005

818

49,673

3,342 Public company readiness expense —

1,559

3,298

1,801 Acquisition and integration expense 3,695

6,881

8,712

14,575 CARES Act grant recognition —

(11,453)

—

(76,376) COVID-19 response initiatives —

419

—

1,192 Credit loss on employee loan —

5,448

—

5,448 Corporate headquarters relocation expense —

34

31

2,092 Change in fair value of warrant liability (5,680)

—

(17,951)

— Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

2,379

— Adjusted EBITDA $ (46,296)

$ (11,252)

$ (87,366)

$ (52,363)

The following tables reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, including the impact of reconciled items on individual income statement expense classifications (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP as

reported

Equity-based

compensation expense

Acquisition and

integration expense

Non-GAAP Revenue $ 345,044

$ —

$ —

$ 345,044















Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 344,442

(3,762)

—

340,680 Technology and development 9,761

(534)

—

9,227 Sales and marketing 24,225

(2,284)

—

21,941 General and administrative 36,887

(12,425)

(3,695)

20,767 Depreciation and amortization 13,246

—

—

13,246 Gain on sale of aircraft (1,275)

—

—

(1,275) Total costs and expenses: 427,286

(19,005)

(3,695)

404,586















Loss from operations (82,242)

19,005

3,695

(59,542)















Other (expense) income













Change in fair value of warrant liability 5,680

—

—

5,680 Interest income 28

—

—

28 Interest expense (16)

—

—

(16) Total other income 5,692

—

—

5,692















Income tax expense (58)









(58)















Net loss $ (76,608)









(53,908)















Add back (deduct)













Depreciation and amortization











13,246 Change in fair value of warrant liability











(5,680) Interest income











(28) Interest expense











16 Income tax expense











58 Adjusted EBITDA











$ (46,296)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP as

reported

Equity-based

compensation

expense

Public

company

readiness

expense

Acquisition

and

integration

expense

Corporate

headquarters

relocation

expense

COVID-19

response

initiatives

Cares Act

grant

recognition

Credit loss

on

employee

loan

Non-

GAAP Revenue $ 209,773

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 209,773



































Costs and expenses:

































Cost of revenue 188,143

(67)

—

(1,113)

—

(394)

—

—

186,569 Technology and

development 5,665

(103)

—

—

—

—

—

—

5,562 Sales and marketing 16,231

(241)

—

—

—

—

—

—

15,990 General and

administrative 26,145

(407)

(1,559)

(5,768)

(34)

(25)

—

(5,448)

12,904 Depreciation and

amortization 14,340

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

14,340 CARES Act grant (11,453)

—

—

—

—

—

11,453

—

— Total costs and

expenses: 239,071

(818)

(1,559)

(6,881)

(34)

(419)

11,453

(5,448)

235,365



































Loss from operations (29,298)

818

1,559

6,881

34

419

(11,453)

5,448

(25,592)



































Other (expense)

income

































Interest income 47

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

47 Interest expense (4,862)

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(4,862) Total other expense (4,815)

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(4,815)



































Net loss $ (34,113)





























(30,407)



































Add back (deduct)

































Depreciation and

amortization































14,340 Interest income































(47) Interest expense































4,862 Adjusted EBITDA































$ (11,252)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP as

reported

Equity-based

compensation

expense

Public

company

readiness

expense

Acquisition

and

integration

expense

Corporate

headquarters

relocation

expense

Non-GAAP Revenue $ 1,194,259

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 1,194,259























Costs and expenses:





















Cost of revenue 1,117,633

(4,541)

—

(1,010)

—

1,112,082 Technology and development 33,579

(1,340)

—

—

—

32,239 Sales and marketing 80,071

(5,185)

(781)

—

—

74,105 General and administrative 113,331

(38,607)

(2,517)

(7,702)

(31)

64,474 Depreciation and amortization 54,198

—

—

—

—

54,198 Gain on sale of aircraft (1,275)

—

—

—

—

(1,275) Total costs and expenses: 1,397,537

(49,673)

(3,298)

(8,712)

(31)

1,335,823























Loss from operations (203,278)

49,673

3,298

8,712

31

(141,564)























Other (expense) income





















Loss on early extinguishment of debt (2,379)

—

—

—

—

(2,379) Change in fair value of warrant liability 17,951

—

—

—

—

17,951 Interest income 53

—

—

—

—

53 Interest expense (9,519)

—

—

—

—

(9,519) Total other expense 6,106

—

—

—

—

6,106























Income tax expense (58)

















(58)























Net loss $ (197,230)

















(135,516)























Add back (deduct)





















Depreciation and amortization



















54,198 Loss on early extinguishment of debt



















2,379 Change in fair value of warrant

liability



















(17,951) Interest income



















(53) Interest expense



















9,519 Income tax expense



















58 Adjusted EBITDA



















$ (87,366)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP as

reported

Equity-

based

compensation

expense

Public

company

readiness

expense

Acquisition

and

integration

expense

Corporate

headquarters

relocation

expense

COVID-19

response

initiatives

Cares Act

Grant

recognition

Credit loss

on

employee

loan

Non-

GAAP Revenue $ 694,981

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 694,981



































Costs and

expenses:

































Cost of revenue 634,775

(293)

—

(1,113)

—

(789)

—

—

632,580 Technology and

development 21,010

(445)

—

—

—

—

—

—

20,565 Sales and

marketing 55,124

(1,055)

—

—

—

—

—

—

54,069 General and

administrative 64,885

(1,549)

(1,801)

(13,462)

(2,092)

(403)

—

(5,448)

40,130 Depreciation and

amortization 58,529

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

58,529 CARES Act grant (76,376)

—

—

—

—

—

76,376

—

— Total costs and

expenses: 757,947

(3,342)

(1,801)

(14,575)

(2,092)

(1,192)

76,376

(5,448)

805,873



































Loss from

operations (62,966)

3,342

1,801

14,575

2,092

1,192

(76,376)

5,448

(110,892)



































Other (expense)

income

































Interest income 550

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

550 Interest expense (22,989)

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(22,989) Total other

expense (22,439)

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(22,439)



































Net loss $ (85,405)





























(133,331)



































Add back (deduct)

































Depreciation and

amortization































58,529 Interest income































(550) Interest expense































22,989 Adjusted EBITDA































$ (52,363)

Supplemental Revenue Information

(In thousands, except percentages) Three months ended December 31,

Change in 2021

2020

$

% Flight $ 252,230

$ 151,848

$ 100,382

66% Membership 20,448

14,835

5,613

38% Aircraft management 66,425

39,313

27,112

69% Other 5,941

3,777

2,164

57% Total $ 345,044

$ 209,773

$ 135,271

64%

(In thousands, except percentages) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Change in 2021

2020

$

% Flight $ 873,724

$ 495,419

$ 378,305

76% Membership 69,592

54,622

14,970

27% Aircraft management 225,265

132,729

92,536

70% Other 25,678

12,211

13,467

110% Total $ 1,194,259

$ 694,981

$ 499,278

72%

