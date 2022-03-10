Top Life Science Venture Partners Join Panel At LSI 2022 Medtech Investor Summit

DANA POINT, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent market dynamics have changed the strategies of medtech venture capital firms. An exciting panel with the top medtech venture partners will take the stage at life science industries premiere investor summit.

Life Science Intelligence, a market intelligence and consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets, is bringing together an exciting panel at its third annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit .

Showcasing the latest in market intelligence the event has attracted close to a thousand in-person attendees with over 200 presenting medtech startups being vetted by hundreds of investors and strategics.

The event has become an annual showcase for the future of life science technologies and will be held at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA the week of March 15. Having reached capacity the event is extending virtual badges for attendance.

Startups seeking funding at any stage find the process a near full time job, and inefficient. Demystifying how venture firms evaluate deals and what they are looking for gives a rare glimpse into their world. The panel will cover their approach from the initial screening and management presentations all the way to full diligence.

The panel is made up of seasoned investors from top venture firms and features the following thought-leaders:

David Uffer , Senior Partner & VP (Moderator)

Greg Madden , Partner, SV Health Investors (Panelist)

Tiffany Le , Healthcare Investor, New Enterprise Associates (Panelist)

Andy McGibbon , Managing Partner, Sonder Capital (Panelist)

Lu Zhang , Founder & Managing Partner, Fusion Fund (Panelist)

David Kereiakes , Partner, Providence Ventures (Panelist)

"Startups seeking equity investments should best prepare themselves with insights from the expert panel which will streamline their pitches, gain access more efficiently and ultimately optimize engagements from introduction to closing a round" shared David Uffer, panel moderator and Senior Partner and VP at Alira Health.

The panel aims to educate the hundreds of founders and presenting companies looking to secure funding to help take their product further in the adoption cycle and gain more market acceptance.

"The innovators and founders attending the summit are excited for this panel because the panel is made up of well-respected investors from top firms. The opportunity for these startups to gain insight directly from venture partners will help founders shed light on what they need to do before pitching to venture firms" commented Scott Pantel , Founder and CEO of LSI.

About LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

Held annually in Southern California, the Emerging Medtech Summit brings together the industry's most innovative startups, active investors, and strategic buyers so they can connect, collaborate and build the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022 .

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI is a market intelligence & consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets. We help healthcare executives make more informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape. https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com

