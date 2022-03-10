Sonim Launches Ultra-Rugged XP3plus Flip Phone for TELUS Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today the availability of the XP3plus flip phone at TELUS stores across Canada and online at telus.com starting March 11. As the successor to the popular XP3 flip phone, the new Sonim XP3plus delivers enhanced capabilities and improved performance for those who work in demanding environments and need simple, fast, and reliable voice communications.

"TELUS has been a great partner for Sonim rugged devices in Canada. We are excited to see the new XP3plus now available through TELUS, especially given the popular demand we've seen for our rugged flip phones," said John Graff, Sonim chief operating officer. "The XP3plus is an affordable, ultra-rugged option for any worker in need of simple and immediate voice communication."

With a simple and reliable design, the XP3plus has a larger display, additional programmable buttons to improve productivity, and a new intuitive user interface with dynamic soft keys. A larger battery, strongest in its' class, offers performance that will last extra shifts. Large, tactile and glove-friendly Push-to-Talk (PTT) and Emergency/SOS buttons offer mistake-free communication when it matters most. The OneTouch PTT button provides instant communications with no need to wake up the device or launch the app like consumer smartphones. For construction, field service, first responders, transportation and logistics workers who are constantly on the go, the XP3plus is compatible with a wide range of industrial-grade accessories including headsets, remote speaker microphones, vehicle mounts and more.

This compact flip phone meets Sonim's Rugged Performance Standards (RPS). Based on more than ten years of feedback from customer usage in the world's most extreme environments, Sonim Rugged Performance Standards consist of 12 benchmarks of endurance and durability that exceed military durability standards (MIL-STD-810H). The XP3plus is drop proof and waterproof. It can withstand drops from 1.5 meters onto concrete and be submerged in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. Audio quality in Sonim devices is superior and the XP3plus is no exception. The 100dB+ ultra-loud and clear audio speaker with noise-cancellation is loud enough to be heard in the noisiest construction site, manufacturing floor or family gathering. The XP3plus comes with Sonim's industry-leading 3 year comprehensive warranty that lowers the total cost of ownership for businesses of all sizes.

The XP3plus will be available to TELUS customers starting Friday, March 11. To learn more, visit Sonim XP3plus.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com .

