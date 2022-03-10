Senior Life Launches New AgentSync Powered Agent Portal Enabling Agent Onboarding in Minutes With AgentSync's leading producer management technology, Senior Life has created massive efficiencies and streamlined agent onboarding to take minutes, not days.

DENVER, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Life Insurance Company, one of the fastest-growing final expense companies in the United States, officially unveiled a new agent onboarding portal powered by AgentSync, the company building technology to fuel growth across the insurance industry. Customized to Senior Life's unique needs, the new portal provides a central, seamless workflow, creating massive efficiencies for the carrier and vastly improving the agent experience, enabling them to begin selling in minutes, not days.

AgentSync automates licensing and compliance for the insurance industry. (PRNewsfoto/AgentSync) (PRNewswire)

Senior Life's new AgentSync onboarding portal provides a central, seamless workflow to improve the agent experience.

Previously, Senior Life's agent onboarding process was manual, requiring multiple rounds of back-and-forth between Senior Life and the agent. Despite prior efforts to make the process as efficient as possible, Senior Life approached AgentSync with the goal of creating one central workflow where each step of the onboarding process could be accomplished in minutes.

"Senior Life is a company founded by agents and run by agents," said Ron Powell, Chief Executive Officer & President of Senior Life "We are constantly looking for ways to improve the agent experience. This is why we have partnered with AgentSync – to help remove the burdens associated with the onboarding process and push our onboarding process to the next level. Utilizing Agentsync's customizable technology will help us to do just that. It creates significant efficiencies that improve the agent onboarding experience allowing agents to go to work the same day they contract."

For agents, getting set up to work with Senior Life is easier than ever. With the new onboarding flow, agents simply enter their personal information, submit for a background check, provide an e-signature on the agent contract, and start selling in the states they're licensed in same-day. The entire process happens all within the same onboarding workflow on the new custom portal, built by AgentSync.

This first-of-its-kind portal brings about cost and time savings for both agents and Senior life. With this new process, agents self-select the states they plan to start doing business in and are able to get appointed in additional eligible states when their first piece of business is submitted.

"The producer onboarding flow that we've worked in partnership with Senior Life to develop completely eliminates any friction from the agent onboarding process. Improving and accelerating the onboarding experience is at the heart of the value we create for our carrier customers and we're eager to use our learnings from our work with Senior Life to help other carriers modernize and improve the process for everyone participating," said Niji Sabharwal, CEO and co-founder of AgentSync.

To check out our self-serving onboarding portal, visit: https://go.agentsync.io/self-serve-onboarding-portal . To learn more about how we work with carriers, visit agentsync.io/insurance-carriers , or reach out to sales@agentsync.io to learn more.

About AgentSync

AgentSync powers rapid growth for insurance carriers, agencies, and MGAs by offering modern tools for producer management. With its customer-centric design, seamless APIs, and automation, AgentSync's products reduce friction, increase efficiency, and maintain compliance, ultimately helping to improve the broker onboarding, contracting, licensing, and compliance processes. Founded in 2018 by Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal and Jenn Knight and headquartered in Denver, CO, AgentSync was named one of Forbes Magazine's Cloud 100 Rising Stars in 2020 and an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner.

About Senior Life Insurance Company

Senior Life Insurance Company has been recognized as the fifth fastest-growing, yet steady-growing, life insurance company with less than a billion in premium in the years 2015 to 2020, in the nation. Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, employing over 200 home office employees and having over 6,500 agents in 40 states plus the District of Columbia, Senior Life offers final expense life insurance to anyone ages 0-85. Senior Life's sole mission is to help prepare families for the high cost of final expenses. Senior Life Insurance Company: Helping People. Building Leaders. www.seniorlifeinsurancecompany.com

