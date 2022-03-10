Regen BioPharma, Inc. Announces Program to Fast-Track its Checkpoint Inhibitor Program Utilizing Modified mRNA and siRNA Technologies

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) (OTC PINK: RGBPP) announced a program to accelerate the clinical development of its NR2F6 therapies. The Company intends to combine modified mRNA technology with Regen's existing siRNA ( small interfering RNA) intellectual property targeting the NR2F6 nuclear receptor which has been identified as a potentially very important immune cell inhibitor (an immune checkpoint) and cancer stem cell differentiator.

mRNA is a single-stranded molecule that carries genetic code from DNA in a cell's nucleus to ribosomes (the cell's protein-making machinery).

Regen has filed an Investigational New Drug Application (IND#16928) for their drug termed tCellVax with the U.S. FDA. tCellVax is intended to utilize siRNA to silence NR2F6 activity in human immune cells thereby activating these immune cells in such a way that they can attack cancer cells. The Company believes that adding new intellectual property utilizing modified mRNA will profoundly simplify the drug development process and thus speed development.

Dyo Biotechnologies ( https://www.dyobiotechnologies.com ) has been contracted to assist Regen with the development of the above mentioned technology.

"I believe our tCellVax drug as it stands today is a potentially major new development in the field of cancer immunotherapy. We believe that by adding our new mRNA intellectual property to tCellVax we can simplify its administration to patients and thus create a much more marketable drug," says David Koos, CEO and Chairman of Regen. "An RNA-based checkpoint inhibitor will be a first-in-class drug."

Regen is in the process of drafting a new patent application pertaining to this intellectual property.

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

CONTACT INFORMATION :

Regen BioPharma Inc.

David R. Koos, Ph.D.

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

+1-619-722-5505 Phone

+1-619-330-2328 Fax

http://www.regenbiopharma.com

david.koos@regenbiopharma.com

Follow us on Twitter for future updates: https://twitter.com/TheRegenBio

View original content:

SOURCE Regen BioPharma, Inc.