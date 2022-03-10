Quantum Week 2022 Participation Opportunities for Research and Innovations in Quantum Computing and Engineering Breakthroughs in quantum engineering research, practice, education, and training to be revealed at Quantum Week 2022

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Participation opportunities are now available for the IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (IEEE Quantum Week) to be held 18-23 September 2022, in Broomfield, Colorado. The third-annual IEEE Quantum Week taking place in-person with virtual components, is a leading venue for presenting high-quality original research, ground-breaking innovations, and compelling insights in quantum computing and engineering.

Participation opportunities are available for a limited time. Authors are invited to submit contributions for technical papers, tutorials, workshops, panels, posters, and Birds-of-a-Feather sessions. The submission schedule is available at IEEE Quantum Week Submission Deadlines.

IEEE Quantum Week 2022 features the following topics:

Quantum Computing

Quantum Algorithms & Information

Quantum Software Engineering

Quantum Communications and Cryptography

Quantum Sensing and Metrology

Quantum Photonics and Optics

Quantum Hardware Engineering

Quantum Applications

Quantum Education and Training

Papers accepted by IEEE Quantum Week will be submitted to the IEEE Xplore Digital Library, and the best papers will be invited to the journals IEEE Transactions on Quantum Engineering (TQE) and ACM Transactions on Quantum Computing (TQC).

IEEE Quantum Week is bridging the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of industry surrounding it. Over 1100 attendees from 50 countries and 230+ companies convened for the 2021 event that delivered more than 270 hours of programming on quantum computing and engineering.

Visit IEEE Quantum Week 2022 for all event news including sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities.

IEEE Quantum Week 2022 is co-sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society, IEEE Communications Society, IEEE Council of Superconductivity, IEEE Future Directions Committee, and IEEE Photonics Society.

About the IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, the IEEE Computer Society offers international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, and training programs.

About the IEEE Communications Society

The IEEE Communications Society promotes technological innovation and fosters creation and sharing of information among the global technical community. The Society provides services to members for their technical and professional advancement and forums for technical exchanges among professionals in academia, industry, and public institutions.

About the IEEE Council on Superconductivity

The IEEE Council on Superconductivity and its activities and programs cover the science and technology of superconductors and their applications, including materials and their applications for electronics, magnetics, and power systems, where the superconductor properties are central to the application.

About the IEEE Future Directions Quantum Initiative

IEEE Quantum is an IEEE Future Directions initiative launched in 2019 that serves as IEEE's leading community for all projects and activities on quantum technologies. IEEE Quantum is supported by leadership and representation across IEEE Societies and OUs. The initiative addresses the current landscape of quantum technologies, identifies challenges and opportunities, leverages and collaborates with existing initiatives, and engages the quantum community at large.

About the IEEE Photonics Society

The IEEE Photonics Society forms the hub of a vibrant technical community of more than 100,000 professionals dedicated to transforming breakthroughs in quantum physics into the devices, systems, and products to revolutionize our daily lives. From ubiquitous and inexpensive global communications via fiber optics, to lasers for medical and other applications, to flat-screen displays, to photovoltaic devices for solar energy, to LEDs for energy-efficient illumination, there are myriad examples of the Society's impact on the world around us.

