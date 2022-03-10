PURECARS TO EXHIBIT AT NADA 2022 SHOWCASING NEW RESOURCES THAT HELP DEALERS CAPITALIZE ON SHIFT TO PRE-ORDERS AND LOWER AD COST / UNIT SOLD <legend role="h2"><span>New</span>AdTech<span>Resources, Advertising Partner Opportunities, Valuable Demonstrations All Available</span></legend>

ATLANTA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for automotive dealers, is excited to showcase its multitude of new services and offerings for dealers and dealer ad tech partners at NADA 2022 (booth #2163W) in Las Vegas from March 11 – 13.

Auto dealers and executives will be at NADA 2022 seeking solutions for several issues currently impacting the industry, including changing consumer behaviors with regards to online shopping and car buying, the many new advertising channels for dealers to consider for their marketing spend, and most timely - still-tightened inventory.

"The reality is that new cars are selling as fast as dealers can acquire them. Used cars, however: dealers are buying at a premium. Any change to pricing can put their inventory cost underwater in the blink of an eye," said Jeff Ranalli, President of PureCars. "With our proprietary insights, market data, and advertising platform, PureCars has the unique ability to deploy spend solely on vehicles that need the advertising boost, and conversely, pause spend when a vehicle would sell on its own, yielding the lowest ad cost per unit sold."

PureCars was also recently recognized in the top 3% of Google partners, becoming part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program. This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

Dealers can learn the advantages of working with a Google Premier Partner and meet with Google representatives in PureCars' booth (2163W) on Saturday from 1-3 pm. Dealers can also learn how to expand their advertising reach by accessing audiences with unprecedented reach - including Amazon, Disney+ Hulu, YouTube and more. For dealers wishing to learn more about advertising opportunities with Spotify, the global head of Automotive will be available Friday in the PureCars booth to answer questions. Additionally, dealers can also book one-on-one time with Amazon representatives throughout the weekend.

