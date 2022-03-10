NextGen Benefits Mastermind Celebrates 10 Years of Member Success

Gives the "Gift of 10", an investment to train more advisors and educate the C-Suite.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NextGen Benefits Mastermind Partnership is celebrating its 10th Anniversary as the first organization solely dedicated to building a community of health care benefits advisers and consultants committed to providing better-managed employer health care plans that make high-quality health care accessible and affordable to all Americans.

Nelson Griswold, founder and chief disrupter of the NextGen Benefits Mastermind, is using this 10-year anniversary year as the occasion to launch their "Gift of 10" investment program to amplify the NextGen Benefits model to corporate America. The NextGen Benefits model produces annual savings of at least $2,000 per employee that goes back on the company's balance sheet while improving health outcomes and eliminating out-of-pocket costs for employees.

In celebration of its 10th Anniversary, the NextGen Benefits Mastermind is giving back to the industry with their "This is the Year, Gifts of 10 Investment:"

10 full scholarships to be personally mentored by Nelson Griswold in a 12-month NextGeneration Mentorship Program for progressive employee benefits advisers under 30 or with five or fewer years in the industry.

10 guest invitations to benefits agency owners & principals to attend one of the three members-only 2022 NextGen Benefits Mastermind Summits .

10 full scholarships to attend a 2022 NextGen Benefits Boot Camp , a three-day intensive workshop for benefits advisers on the NextGen Toolset | Skillset | Mindset .

10 full scholarships to participate in an Agency Growth Roundtable, a 12-month peer-to-peer mastermind group for benefits advisers that meets in-person quarterly and includes NextGen Benefits Boot Camp.

"We'll be soliciting nominations from the industry for the agency leaders and benefits advisers who will receive these scholarships and invitations," said Griswold. This is the year the NextGen Benefits Mastermind brings better health care benefits to even more companies, and it all starts with educating the C-Suite about the extraordinary options they have available to them.

Griswold and the Mastermind Partners are not resting on their well-deserved laurels, but are focused on driving more creative disruption to continue improving both employee benefits and the U.S. healthcare system…one employer at a time.

To find out more about NextGen Mastermind Partnership please visit www.nextgenbenefits.com/mastermind .

About NextGen Benefits

The NextGen Benefits Mastermind Partnership is the employer health care industry's premier peer exchange network committed to improving the quality of health care while making it affordable by managing the supply chain of employees' health care for quality and cost. The Mastermind's Vision Statement – "The highest quality health care, accessible and affordable for all Americans, beginning with the employees of our employer clients" is the group's "Why," driving each adviser/member to disrupt the broken benefits industry and the dysfunctional health care delivery system.

Toni Purry

NextGen Benefits

323.253.7966

Toni.Purry@Purry.com

