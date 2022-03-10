NexGen ushers in the next generation power conversion systems built with the world's first GaN-on-GaN technology - NexGen Vertical GaN™

NexGen Power Systems Re-invents Power Electronics at APEC 2022 NexGen ushers in the next generation power conversion systems built with the world's first GaN-on-GaN technology - NexGen Vertical GaN™

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Power Systems, the leading designer, developer and manufacturer of innovative power conversion systems using its revolutionary Vertical GaN™ semiconductor technology, is demonstrating its game-changing systems products and technologies for the first time at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) 2022, the premier conference for practicing power electronics professionals, from March 20-24 in Houston, Texas.

At the show, NexGen will showcase the world's first commercial power systems that:

- Operate at 1-3MHz switching frequency,

- Are 60% smaller in size than current best-in-class power supplies, and

- Are based on patented Vertical GaN™ technology: Industry's only high voltage (700V, 1200V) and robust (single, repeated avalanche and >10µs short-circuit protection rated) GaN technology

Senior management from NexGen Power Systems attending APEC 2022 will include Dr. Dinesh Ramanathan – co-CEO, Dr. Shahin Sharifzadeh – co-CEO, and Ganesh Guruswamy – Chief Systems Officer.

"NexGen Power Systems is reinventing power electronics using the world's first GaN-on-GaN technology – NexGen Vertical GaN™," said Shahin Sharifzadeh, Co-CEO of NexGen Power Systems. "We look forward to introducing the world's most efficient power system solutions at APEC."

NexGen Power Systems demonstrations can be accessed at Booth 301, Hall D at APEC 2022. NexGen's key executives are available for customer engagements and media events during APEC. Please contact info@nexgenpowersystems.com to schedule a meeting with one of them in advance.

About NexGen Power Systems:

NexGen Power Systems, the premier vertically integrated power electronics company, designs, develops, and manufactures innovative power conversion systems with its revolutionary Vertical GaN™ semiconductor technology. Our smaller, lighter, and more efficient power systems make possible the next generation of power conversion and power generation and accelerate the transition to cleaner and renewable energy.

NexGen is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with its Vertical GaN™️ fabrication facility in Syracuse, New York, and a Center of Excellence for System Engineering, Marketing, and Systems Applications in Bengaluru, India. Sales offices are in China, Japan, and South Korea.

For further details, please visit our website- https://nexgenpowersystems.com/

View original content:

SOURCE NexGen Power Systems