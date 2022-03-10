New Clinics Serving Children and Young Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder Open in Virginia

Your Life ABA invites families and community member to an open house on March 23 to meet staff, learn more, and celebrate

BALTIMORE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New Story announced the opening of a new company of clinics, Your Life ABA, specialized in meeting the unique and exceptional needs of children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder and other complex challenges. With six clinics located across Chase City, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Northern Virginia, Petersburg, and Roanoke, Your Life ABA supports 85 children and young adults in Virginia in reaching new milestones.

Your Life ABA uses Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy to provide children and young adults the skills and resources they need to successfully manage real-life situations. By focusing on increasing language and communication skills, and honing other critical skills, such as attention, focus, memory, and academics, Your Life ABA aims to give student the long-term tools they need to find success, however that is defined for them.

"We are thrilled to provide our services across communities in Virginia, and I am sincerely looking forward to meeting local families, healthcare advocates, and potentially new clients at our open house," said Melanie Kells, BCBA, LBA, Director of Clinical Services, Your Life ABA. "Our programs and services offer the quality and consistency we know families and clients want and deserve, and our compassionate team of educated and trained staff are among best in the state."

Your Life ABA: Open House

Wednesday, March 23 from 2 – 4 p.m. ET

8550 Cinder Bed Rd, Suite 100

Lorton, VA 22079

For more information visit here.

Potential clients welcomed!

During the open house, visitors can expect to participate in a site tour, meet staff and therapists, and learn more about the life-changing results our program is helping clients achieve. Your Life ABA offers a range of services, including: after-school clinics, preschool clinics, daytime clinical programs, telehealth options, community-based programs and parent and caregiving training and support.

Your Life ABA is a clinical company owned by New Story, a leading provider of special education programs for children and young adults with serious and complex behavioral and academic challenges.

About New Story

New Story is a leading provider of special and alternative education and mental health services for children and young adults with serious and complex challenges. The New Story family of schools and clinics serve families across Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.newstory.com.

Your Life ABA is a clinical company owned by New Story. For more information, visit https://www.yourlifeaba.com/.

