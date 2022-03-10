NATIONAL AND LOCAL LEADING EXPERTS WILL MEET IN ORLANDO TO ADDRESS FOOD SUSTAINABILITY AND SOLUTIONS TO THE CLIMATE CRISIS DURING THE FOURTH ANNUAL CLIMATE CORRECTION™ CONFERENCE

The premier annual climate action conference in the U.S. will take place March 17- 18 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VoLo Foundation announced today the slate of over 24 prominent speakers participating on panels and sessions for the 2022 Climate Correction™, the premier annual climate action conference in the U.S. focused on driving innovative solutions to address climate change. In its fourth year, Climate Correction™ continues to lead the conversation on the urgent need to accelerate positive change and global impact. The two-day event will take place March 17th and 18th, 2022 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando, Florida. To register, please visit www.volofoundation.org/climate-correction.

The final line-up under this year's theme, Sustaining Food: Powered by Climate Smart Solutions, will explore carbon neutrality, our food crisis, climate smart agriculture, policy progress for ecosystems -based climate solutions, food systems, artificial intelligence, and climate change adaption.

Some of the panels featured on Day 1 include "How to Incentivize More Climate Smart Agriculture," "Subtropical Hops: Potential for Climate Change Adaption," "Food Crisis: What can we do?," "Agriculture Taking a Leadership Role in Carbon Action," "Saving Agriculture by Reducing Atmospheric CO2," "Local Food Systems in the City of Orlando's Sustainability Strategy," and the Virtual Keynote Presentation by Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, Chief Scientist, The Nature Conservancy.

Offering something unique, Day 2 will present the Climate Correction™ EXPO featuring exhibitors working towards a climate impact-ready future, such as innovative businesses, technology solutions, nonprofits, universities, and research institutions. An art exhibit will also be part of the event. A limited quantity of tickets will be available for the general public. Advance registration is required; proof of vaccination will be required for all participants.

Serving as a media partner is Florida News Network, a state radio news network providing news, resources, and long form programming to radio stations throughout Florida.

