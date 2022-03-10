MyndVR and HTC VIVE Announce Strategic Partnership to Overcome Isolation in the Senior Care Metaverse with MyndConnect™

DALLAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the leading provider of Virtual Reality ("VR") solutions for senior care, today announced a strategic partnership with HTC VIVE, one of the leading and most innovative VR technology companies in the world, to bring a new innovation into the growing VR healthcare market.

MyndVR will be exhibiting its latest invention, MyndConnect™, this week at the annual SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas. MyndConnect™ is a next-generation communication platform intended to improve the lives of seniors by virtually connecting them with remote family members and friends in the metaverse. MyndConnect™ is specifically designed for an array of senior living settings leveraging the new, extra-lightweight VIVE Flow immersive glasses from HTC VIVE.

"The pandemic really increased awareness – across all ages – of the isolation already felt by many older adults," said Chris Brickler, CEO and co-founder of MyndVR. "We are excited to launch this next-generation communication platform to help overcome this isolation and allow family members across the globe to share real-time Virtual Reality experiences together."

HTC VIVE's expanding product line, which includes the VIVE Flow and VIVE Focus 3 devices, is well suited for MyndVR's industry-leading portfolio of senior-friendly, therapeutic VR experiences. The companies have been working together for several years, and HTC is an early investor in MyndVR.

Cher Wang, co-founder and chairwoman at HTC, stated, "We are so excited to partner with MyndVR on this new solution, which is a perfect fit for the VIVE Flow and VIVE Focus 3. We specifically designed VIVE Flow not only for entertainment, but also for mental health and wellness, with a form factor that's approachable and comfortable – including for older adults who might be using VR for the first time in their life."

Dr. Walter Greenleaf, a renowned expert in Virtual Reality who is appearing on a panel at SXSW along with MyndVR CEO, Chris Brickler, said, "We know from decades of clinical research that VR technology can provide breakthrough solutions that address the most challenging problems in Senior Care - including chronic pain, mobility problems, anxiety and depression, stroke, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's Disease, and memory problems. Today's announcement reflects the progress that has been made translating basic clinical research into products for Senior Care that are relevant, affordable, and address the problem of isolation and loneliness."

MyndVR serves several hundred senior communities and skilled nursing facilities across 45 states, Canada and Australia, and is available for seniors aging in place.

MyndVR is the leading provider of Virtual Reality solutions for senior living communities, home health care agencies, Veteran homes, and individual adults aging in their own homes. The company has built a vast network of original and licensed therapeutic VR content. In collaboration with DevHouse, MyndVR's latest technology enables older adults to interact with the outside world in genuinely innovative ways that promote engagement, wellness, and above all, positive outcomes. For more, visit http://www.myndvr.com.

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com.

