Memora Health and Xealth Partner to Accelerate Automated Clinical Journeys Across the Clinical Spectrum

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, the leading technology platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management, and Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced a partnership that will make it easier for health systems to digitize and automate complex care workflows to extend care beyond the four walls of the clinic.

The Memora platform provides 24/7, two-way communications with patients around their care, and intelligently triages patient questions and clinical concerns to the appropriate care team members. The partnership integrates the Memora platform with a healthcare provider's electronic health record (EHR) system, enabling care teams to view actionable insights and patient engagement needs from within their existing workflows.

"This partnership furthers our ability to support organizations in moving away from siloed point solutions that make operations and data integration extremely complex to manage," said Manav Sevak, co-founder and CEO of Memora Health. "We're excited about our partnership with Xealth, and how it will help us accelerate our partnerships with health systems ready to take a true patient-centric engagement-first approach to successfully implement, sustain, and scale care programs while supporting patients in their care journeys."

The integration optimizes care team workflows to keep patients engaged in their care between visits, extending the resources of clinical staff and enabling them to work at the top of their license. On the Xealth platform, care teams use Memora Health's automation engine to manage patients with two-way communications that guide the appropriate action, from delivering proactive patient education to alerting care teams when manual intervention is needed. Care teams additionally can view and manage outreach, live chat with patients, and instantly collaborate with other care team members. Memora Health's users find our platform to be the most comprehensive in the industry for meeting the needs of an entire patient panel or population with varying levels of engagement needs.

Xealth enables doctors and patients to easily access digital apps, devices, and services that are relevant, timely, and targeted, helping hospitals and health systems tighten patient connections. Currently, Xealth is compatible with all Epic and Cerner EHR systems, which together comprise 56% of the total EHR market share. With much of the development and implementation work handled by Xealth, the platform requires minimal IT resources to maintain.

"Health systems know they need to modernize the ways they engage with patients, and they want solutions that assist without increasing clinician workloads," said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. "We're proud to partner with Memora Health and are impressed with the outcomes Memora Health has seen in support of oncology and cardiology care. Together, we will help health systems across the entire clinical spectrum to improve patient experience, assist care teams, and gain insights into how patients are doing once they leave the hospital."

About Memora Health

Memora Health helps healthcare organizations digitize and automate care journeys, making complex care delivery simple for patients and clinicians to navigate. Memora Health ingests existing data on clinical workflows, converts them into cohesive messaging journeys that guide patients through their care episodes, and automates the completion of simple follow-up tasks in the EHR. Memora's platform reduces care team notifications by nearly 40%, has an average patient NPS over 70, and improves engagement and clinical outcomes across diverse populations. Memora Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with clients and team members around the world. For more information about Memora Health, visit memorahealth.com .

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient's email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network. For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

