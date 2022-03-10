Infosys Becomes Digital Innovation Partner for International Tennis Hall of Fame and Title Sponsor of the Hall of Fame Open

Strategic collaboration to bring technology expertise to reimagine fan experiences and preserve tennis heritage at the historic venue where the first U.S. National Championships were hosted in 1881

NEWPORT, R.I., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame today announced a multi-year transformational collaboration making Infosys the ITHF's Official Digital Innovation Partner and title sponsor of the organization's annual ATP Tour tournament, the Infosys Hall of Fame Open. The collaboration will help the ITHF amplify its efforts in preserving and celebrating tennis history through digital advances while also identifying and acting on opportunities to enhance fan experience.

Infosys brings proven success in transforming the tennis experience for fans globally, through digital partnerships with the ATP Tour, Australian Open and Roland-Garros. View our new collaboration with ITHF here.

"We are thrilled to join with Infosys in a comprehensive collaboration to accelerate transformation of the digital landscape of International Tennis Hall of Fame. Infosys is a global leader in the use of cutting-edge technology in tennis and beyond, and we are honored to be a focus in their steadfast dedication to the sport. We look forward to our collaboration bringing tennis closer to fans all over the world," said Todd Martin, CEO of the ITHF.

"We are very inspired by the incredible strides that the ITHF is making to bring tennis fans the finest ATP Tour grass court tournament in the United States and to nurture the rich heritage of the sport. It will be an exciting journey as we strive to match their commitment to tennis with smart data-driven, digital innovations that can advance the outcomes of their efforts and deliver deeply engaging fan-experiences throughout the tournament. Collaborating with the ITHF gives us an opportunity to celebrate their rich history as the origin of the U.S. National Championships and accelerate their endeavors to preserve the history of the sport globally," said Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys.

As title sponsors of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open, in addition to driving the Stat of the Day digital insights series, Infosys will leverage the Infosys Tennis Platform to drive digital innovation and sustained engagement across the following areas:

Preserving tournament heritage through digital experiences: Infosys will consolidate the ITHF's position as a leader in the digital preservation and strengthening of tennis history and provide innovative and insight-driven experiences to its growing global audience through digital platforms.

Telling tennis' greatest stories through TennisWorthy: Infosys will also present 10 annual episodes of the TennisWorthy video series and pioneer new approaches for the series. TennisWorthy is an initiative from the ITHF to retell tennis' greatest stories inspired by the core values of the sport and its legends.

Designing great fan experiences: Infosys will work to shape immersive 3D and VR platforms that enable fans to engage with the history of the sport while also following tournament action and in-depth analysis of player performances.

The Hall of Fame Open has been hosted by the ITHF annually since 1976. The Infosys Hall of Fame Open is scheduled to take place July 10-17, 2022, in Newport, R.I. Every year, the week following Wimbledon, the tournament attracts top stars along with up-and-coming talent for the only grass-court ATP Tour event outside of Europe. The tournament coincides with the ITHF's Enshrinement Weekend and Induction Ceremony, to be held on Saturday, July 16, when Australia's Lleyton Hewitt will be inducted.

Fans can stay informed with tournament updates and ticket sales at infosyshalloffameopen.com. Please visit Infosys.com/ITHF to learn more about the collaboration.

About the International Tennis Hall of Fame

The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) is a non-profit organization that preserves and promotes the history of tennis and celebrates its champions, thereby serving as a vital partner in the growth of tennis globally. The ITHF is located in Newport, Rhode Island in the United States, with Hall of Famers hailing from 27 nations around the world. The Hall of Fame honors these legends and chronicles the sport's history in a comprehensive interactive museum in Newport and programming to celebrate the sport around the world. For information on the International Tennis Hall of Fame and its programs, visit tennisfame.com.

About the Infosys Hall of Fame Open

Hosted on the historic grass courts of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, the Infosys Hall of Fame Open is the only ATP Tour event played in the Northeast and the only pro tournament played on grass courts in North and South America. The 2022 tournament will be held July 10-17, 2022. Topping off a week of exciting pro tennis, a highlight of the week will be the International Tennis Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on July 16. The tournament is operated by the International Tennis Hall of Fame and proceeds directly support the organization's efforts to preserve and promote tennis history, celebrate its greatest champions, and inspire the future of the sport. For additional information, visit infosyshalloffameopen.com.

About The ATP

As a global governing body of men's professional tennis, the ATP's mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world's greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world's top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

