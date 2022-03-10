Increased Workplace Safety Translates Into Savings For Customers

BEAUMONT, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Striving for a safe work environment and minimizing insurance claims are top priorities at Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District (BCVWD). The District was recently commended for its successful safety efforts with an award and risk control grant funding.

BCVWD received the President's Special Recognition Award from the Association of California Water Agencies/Joint Powers Insurance Authority (ACWA/JPIA) for low workers' compensation and property insurance claims. The award demonstrates BCVWD's effectiveness in maintaining a record of reduced insurance claims over a three-year period.

"Receiving this award illustrates our ongoing commitment to high workplace safety standards that protect the wellbeing of our team, as well as our dedication to safeguarding the District's physical assets," said General Manager Dan Jaggers. "The resulting lower insurance premiums saves the District money and supports fiscal stability, ultimately benefiting our customers."

Further demonstrating its focus on safety, BCVWD applied for and was awarded a $10,000 JPIA Risk Control Program grant in 2021. The District's communication upgrades stemmed from the Apple and El Dorado fires in 2020. Challenges experienced by BCVWD staff during the fires, including limitations on truck-to-truck radio communications, revealed the need for better cell phone equipment.

"Securing more reliable equipment ensures our team members can effectively communicate with each other and partner agency emergency services, allowing us to continue protecting the community and our facilities during high-risk situations like wildfires," said James Bean, Director of Operations.

The JPIA grant program promotes the implementation of best practices that will prevent or mitigate losses in the JPIA's liability, property, and worker's compensation programs. ACWA/JPIA is a partnership of water agencies that participate in a risk-sharing pool to meet the insurance needs of its members.

Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District was formed in 1919 and is governed by a publicly elected five-member Board of Directors. BCVWD is an independent special district that provides water service to 55,000 customers in a 28-square-mile service area.

Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District

560 Magnolia Avenue, Beaumont, CA 92223

www.bcvwd.org

View original content:

SOURCE Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District