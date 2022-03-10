HTC VIVE Showcases Advancements in VR Health and Entertainment at SXSW 2022 Virtual reality giant debuts futuristic new experiences with partners MyndVR and holoride, and unveils world premiere VR concert demo on BEATDAY

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem HTC VIVE will demo new and unique VR experiences at South By Southwest 2022, broadening its portfolio in the VR industry and driving innovation through its partnerships with MyndVR and holoride. At SXSW, HTC VIVE will join four panels covering the topics of VR entertainment, health, gaming, and human interaction. Additionally, HTC's content brand VIVE ORIGINALS will introduce the world premiere of the first VR concert experience on its metaverse music platform BEATDAY, and hold a screening of the stop motion XR animated film "The Sick Rose" on VIVE Focus 3.

HTC's VIVERSE vision spans enterprise, consumer, entertainment, and everything in between. It is dedicated to building open, yet safe and secure VR environments and experiences, and will debut key parts of this vision in Austin:

Health and Senior Care in VR

HTC VIVE is proud to share that its partner MyndVR , the leading provider of VR solutions for senior care, will bring a new innovation to the growing VR healthcare vertical. MyndVR today announced MyndConnectTM, a completely new senior care service that is centered on battling isolation amongst seniors.

MyndConnectTM is a next-generation communication platform that allows seniors and family members across the globe to share real-time Virtual Reality experiences together in the metaverse. MyndConnectTM is specifically developed for older adults leveraging the new, extra-lightweight VIVE Flow glasses and HTC's award-winning all-in-one headset VIVE Focus 3.

VR Concerts

HTC VIVE is also unveiling its metaverse concert platform BEATDAY on VIVE Focus 3. Previously only accessible in 2D on computers and tablets, at SXSW BEATDAY will be available for guests to experience in VR for the first time ever. With the latest volumetric capture technology, artists can put on the best show possible without distractions or physical limitations. At concert time, users can enter the virtual venue and enjoy the show, or even get up on stage and interact with the band – the level of immersion is at the users' discretion.

At SXSW, attendees will be able to enter a concert from the popular Taiwanese indie band Amazing Show. Up to three people at a time can meet in the concert and explore their surroundings together. In the future, users will be able to create their own avatar for the show, which will be saved as a non-fungible token (NFT) after the event.

VR Film

HTC VIVE ORIGINALS and TurnRhino Original Design Studio joined forces to produce the world's first 360 VR immersive animation, "The Sick Rose," which incorporates Taiwanese traditional dough figurine handicraft with stop-motion animation and VR technology – including tens of thousands of hand-made objects. SXSW marks the first time "The Sick Rose" will be shown to American audiences.

By adopting 360 VR macro photography techniques to shoot the project, the audience can be part of the story, wandering through the plot with the characters and diving into the hand-built set.

Through "The Sick Rose," HTC demonstrates the ways that VR can be used in the entertainment industry to create stories that allow the audience to participate alongside the characters.

VR in the Car

HTC VIVE and holoride will showcase a fun and immersive in-car VR experience to select guests at SXSW 2022 with a drive around Austin, TX. During the ride, passengers will wear the VIVE Flow immersive VR glasses, and will experience tech demos of holoride's 'Elastic Content' which is able to match car movement so that experiences like games adapt in real-time to route length and type, driving styles and location.

"VIVE Flow can fit in the palm of your hand and still deliver a breathtaking experience," said Shen Ye, Global Head of Hardware at HTC VIVE. "Paired with holoride's impressive tech, you'll be able to turn car rides into virtual amusement parks. We're very excited to work with holoride in shaping the future of passenger entertainment." holoride will be offering their experience rides in East Austin at a dedicated location.

Full Schedule

The full schedule for HTC VIVE at South by Southwest 2022 is as follows:

For more information about HTC VIVE and VIVE ORIGINALS, please visit vive.com and viveoriginals.com

About HTC

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com

