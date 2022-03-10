HSI and Brady Corporation Collaborate to Offer Safety Management Solution

FRISCO, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HSI, a leader in Environmental Health and Safety (EHS), compliance and professional development solutions, and Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC), a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security, today announced a collaboration to bring configurable safety management solutions (SMS) and additional services to businesses of all sizes. This collaboration expands the reach and growth of HSI in the EHS and SMS space and provides a new level of technology for Brady Corporation to help organizations in safety, performance, and environmental sustainability.

Brady Corporation recently released the SmartCheckTM Safety Software & Management System based on the HSI SMS. This all-in-one solution helps businesses identify and resolve potential safety issues quickly and effectively in a two-pronged approach. Businesses can implement SMS modules for assessments, incidents and hazards, job hazard analysis (JHA), job safety analysis (JSA), and more. Plus, the SmartCheck solution integrates the SMS with Brady's label printing systems and full safety product catalog, which allows clients to identify issues, print labels on the spot, and resolve safety concerns immediately.

"HSI and Brady Corporation share the common goal to help companies create a safe and productive work environment," says Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI. "Brady Corporation's mission to be innovative and help improve safety, security, and productivity dovetails completely with the HSI goal of making workplaces and communities safer and smarter. We were looking for the right partner to expand our reach in the ESG and EHS arenas, and Brady was looking for innovative ways to help their clients improve productivity. It was a natural fit."

Brady's SmartCheck solution allows organizations to digitize and automate manual processes and puts all data in a single system for reporting. Companies that have multiple locations and have historically had issues consolidating data can now see everything in one place, allowing a roll-up of information and providing insights not previously seen. The system saves employee time that was previously spent writing on clipboards then manually transferring that information to a spreadsheet, emailing it, and hoping someone reviews and responds. Automated workflows detect trends and trigger action plans, alert and assign tasks to workers, and allow managers to address gaps or non-compliance. The mobile nature of the system allows people to work where they are. And all checklists, forms, or other paper-based processes can be easily digitized so workers don't have to change their daily routines.

"We are always striving to bring more innovation to our customers, and we looked for a long time for the right solution and partner," stated Peter Budney, Director of Global Product Management of Brady Corporation. "We found HSI to be the highest rated safety software. They have a complete solution that is highly configurable and easy to use. Our customers continuously search for better ways of tracking data, streamlining outdated processes, and improving the work environment, and we knew we had the unique ability to bring them something new to help."

The growing need for improved processes in health and safety and beyond is compelling organizations to look for better ways of inputting and tracking data, improving safety, creating a better work environment, and facilitating business continuity. Traditional paper and spreadsheet-based processes have led to a lack of information, which prevents organizations from getting better. Moving to a digital, configurable tool allows employees top to bottom to have better insight into hazards, near misses, incidents, and more so companies can get ahead of properly addressing safety issues.

With its latest capital investment by Waud Capital Partners, HSI continues to invest in strategic growth partnerships that further its mission of making workplaces and communities safer, empowering employee development, and simplifying business compliance.

About HSI

HSI is your single-source partner for EHS, Compliance, and Professional Development solutions. HSI provides integrated e-learning content, training solutions, and cloud-based software designed to enable your business to improve safety, operations, and employee development. Across all industries, HSI helps safety and technical managers, human resources, first responders, and operational leaders train and develop their workforce, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is a unique partner that offers a suite of cloud-based software solutions including learning management, safety management, chemical SDS management, and more, integrated with content and training so businesses can not only monitor and manage multiple workflows in one system, but train employees via one partner. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com.

About Brady Corporation

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2021, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2021 sales were approximately $1.14 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com .

