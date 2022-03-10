Houston's $16M di Portanova Home has SOLD

HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21,500 square foot, Neoclassical River Oaks Boulevard mansion which was previously the home to the late Baron Ricky di Portanova and Baroness Alessandra di Portanova has officially closed. Listed exclusively by Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties CHRISTIE'S International Real Estate, Houston's most illustrious grand palace that has hosted countless celebrities and dignitaries from around the world was listed for $16M and under contract in less than one month.

2115 River Oaks Blvd (PRNewswire)

Houston, Texas $16M di Portanova Home has SOLD by Nan and Company Properties / Christie's International Real Estate

"I am thrilled to announce that this home is officially sold," said Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties. "This home is a one-of-a-kind property, and like its storied past, it is earning international attention once again with its record sales price. To personally represent such a prominent property and to be able to have it under contract in less than a month of hitting the market is a milestone for our company – and establishes a new standard for the luxury home market in Houston."

Situated on a 43,973 square foot lot in the prestigious River Oaks Country Club Estate subdivision, this home has had countless stories written and told for years describing the opulent parties and its previous owner's past. The recent sellers invested in a $7M, year-long renovation led by JD Bartell Designs that was completed in December 2004 and features meticulous design and craftsmanship at every turn – keeping with the luxurious history of the home. Among the many exquisite details throughout the property, the magnificent, 12,000 square foot indoor pool area truly makes this home one-of-a-kind and the center of the storied history of the home. Enclosed with a glass panel ceiling, the space features ornate chandeliers and multiple entertaining areas connecting the home's expansive living and dining areas.

This announcement comes on the heels of several other high-profile luxury homes sold by Almodovar, including The Woodlands, Texas mansion featuring the world-renowned three-story, 3,000 square foot closet. Another significant listing is the 9,500 square foot, full floor penthouse at The Astoria listed at $6.7M and currently under contract. Most recently, Nan and Company Properties made the announcement of two new luxury condominium projects in Galveston, Texas. Additionally, Nan and Company Properties has embarked on substantial growth across the Houston region over the last year with offices opening on Galveston Island, in Sugar Land, and a new ground-up flagship office in The Heights that will include a state-of-the-art production studio space for Nan's renowned in-house marketing and production team.

Among other notable achievements, Almodovar has most recently been named to the Texas Business Journal's Texas 100 list: Influential Texans to Know in 2022, as well as Houston's 50 Most Influential Women by Houston Women Magazine, 2022; and Real Estate Newsmakers – Achievers Hall of Fame Inductee by RISMedia in 2021. Additionally, Nan and Company Properties is consistently recognized year after year for their exceptional sales records and best places to work.

Almodovar is equally dedicated to giving back to her industry and community through various mentoring programs and charitable organizations. She served as Houston Area Women's Center Leadership Campaign Chair 2021, leads annual charity initiatives with Nan Cares serving underprivileged schools and disaster response, as well as collaborative fundraising programs with Houston's top professional athletes.

Additional information and details about 2115 River Oaks Blvd: https://www.nanproperties.com/real-estate/2115-river-oaks-boulevard-houston-tx-77019/31470244/116295641

PHOTOS (Craig Vance, TK Images): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/562k2s1018ntttk/AACQZNHWkD-RRdNes5Lnn81Ha?dl=0

Nancy Almodovar Head Shot: https://www.dropbox.com/s/4slf6nt358rccd8/Nancy%20Almodovar.jpg?dl=0

About Nan and Company Properties

Nan and Company Properties, founded by Nancy Almodovar in 2014, is a digital-driven real estate firm with supreme market awareness and focus on customer service. Their services include representing residential buyers and sellers, developer services, builder services, and relocation through their exclusive partnership with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and Christie's International Real Estate.

The company has skyrocketed to the top as Houston's premier luxury real estate firm. In 2019, Nan and Company Properties was named global Affiliate of the Year among Christie's International Real Estate Affiliate network, as well as Best Brokerage Website for 2020 by Houston Agent Magazine. The company was also awarded Houston's Best Realtor Team for the Nan New Homes Team by The Greater Houston Builders Association, 2019 Largest Houston-Area Residential Brokerages by Sales Volume, Houston's Best Places to Work by Houston Business Journal 2020 and 2021 by Houston Business Journal. Nan and Company Properties' CEO, Nancy Almodovar, also has contributed to the company's success by being named Houston Business Journal's Top Residential Real Estate Professional by Sales Volume, 2020; Houston Business Journal's Top Residential Real Estate Professional by Transactions, 2020, 2021; Houston Business Journal's Top Residential Real Estate Professional by Sales Volume, 2021. These continuous awards and recognitions allow the firm to further connect buyers and sellers to the world's most exclusive properties.

For more information, please call 713.714.6454 or visit www.nanproperties.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

2115 River Oaks Blvd (PRNewswire)

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nan and Company Properties) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nan and Company Properties