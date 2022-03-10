FTX Europe Partners with Tomorrowland to Build the Future of Web3 & Music Festivals The partnership will begin with a unique activation called The Quest by FTX at the upcoming Tomorrowland Winter Festival

HERISAU, Switzerland, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Europe, the European affiliate of FTX Trading Limited ("FTX"), a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced its partnership with Tomorrowland to help them make the leap into web3 and NFTs to create experiences that benefit the People of Tomorrow.

"It's exciting to see the continued blending of crypto, music, and events," said Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO & Founder of FTX. "We're proud to partner with Tomorrowland to bring their truly unique and magical events to the digital space by supporting their Web3, NFT, and crypto related initiatives. We're also aligned in our shared belief that community, accessibility, transparency and sustainability are the leading factors for a better Tomorrow. The Quest by FTX will give attendees of this Tomorrowland Winter a fun and interactive way to gain access to exclusive events."

This partnership marks the start of a long-term initiative between FTX Europe and Tomorrowland to bring the best in Web3 to their upcoming events including the annual iconic Tomorrowland in Belgium, Tomorrowland Winter and the award-winning digital festival Tomorrowland Around The World. The partnership will explore a variety of applications of Web3 and blockchain technology including NFTs for art, music, and ticketing, events in the metaverse, and cryptocurrency payments. Tomorrowland's evolution to web3 is an opportunity to establish a deeper connection to the community and engage festival goers with streamlined ticketing options, artists with new creative outlets, and fans of Tomorrowland with the ability to earn, collect or buy digital Tomorrowland assets.

Michiel Beers, Founder of Tomorrowland, said, "Since day one it's within the DNA of Tomorrowland to never stop pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation, to create the most unique experiences and important moments for our global community, The People of Tomorrow. The evolution to web3 opens a lot of possibilities for our endless imagination and also the opportunity to tighten the bonds of our community in the coming years."

Tomorrowland started in 2005 as a festival with 10,000 attendees organized and still owned by two Belgian brothers. Now in its 16th year, Tomorrowland is one of the largest electro musical festivals in the world with more than 400,000 attendees to its annual summer festival with tickets always selling out in less than an hour. Tomorrowland has been voted the World's Best Music Event five times at the International Dance Music awards and has been officially recognized by the UN in the name of Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon. This new partnership is another step in an ongoing evolution to make Tomorrowland the ultimate experience in every detail, starting with cashless payments made using the festival bracelet to an FWA of the Month and 2021 Webby Award Winning digital event, Tomorrowland Around the World.

FTX Europe is the European affiliate of FTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. Through this affiliate those in the European-economic area can access all of FTX's innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, and other services and products.

The partnership will kick off with a unique activation called, The Quest by FTX, which will allow Tomorrowland Winter festival attendees to collect the first 1500 of a planned collection of 6,500 NFTs and earn a unique experience. There will be five locations hidden throughout the mountains that festival goers will have to find and then scan their event bracelet for entry, with 250 winners selected each day of Tomorrowland Winter. These tickets entitle 1,500 attendees access to exclusive concerts held at a secret location over three nights (3/23 - 3/25).

About FTX Europe

FTX Europe with it's holding company in Switzerland, is the European and Middle East division of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. Through FTX Europe, users in the European Economic Area and the Middle East can access FTX's innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, and other services and products.

To learn more about FTX Europe & MENA, please visit: https://ftx.com/eu

TOMORROWLAND WINTER 2022

March 19-26, 2022 • Alpe d'Huez - France

In March 2018, Tomorrowland announced the coming of a new festival - Tomorrowland Winter in Alpe d'Huez in the French Alps. The first edition of Tomorrowland Winter took place from March 9-16, 2019 and used the theme 'The Hymn of the Frozen Lotus'. After its magical first edition, Tomorrowland will return to the breathtaking French ski resort of Alpe d'Huez for the second edition of Tomorrowland Winter in 2022. The story of Tomorrowland Winter continues from March 19-26, 2022 and the People of Tomorrow will unite again for an adventure of a lifetime filled with snow, music and undiscovered secrets - high up in the beautiful surroundings of the French mountains.

Tomorrowland Belgium:

JULY 15-17 ; 22-24 ; 29-31 , Boom - Belgium

Tomorrowland is located in a beautiful natural place, recreation area De Schorre, in the town of Boom, Belgium. It is a true fairy tale world situated in beautiful natural surroundings, with a strong eye for detail such as enchanting décor, fascinating acts and peripheral animations, amazing tasty and healthy food and drinks, spectacular fireworks - an unforgettable and incomparable show. Every year, the festival features a special theme that inspires the famed MainStage design and stage production. Tomorrowland 2022 takes place on 15-17 July & 22-24 July & 29-31 July in Boom, Belgium.

