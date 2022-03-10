Former Creative Director for Tickle Water Joins Golden Grail to Work on Advancing the Brand Kara Clapp, Co-owner and Founder of Sack Lunch Agency Joins Efforts to Re-Introduce and Roll Out Brand Extension Focused on the Tween Market

WESTON, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced hiring Sack Lunch Agency (https://sacklunchagency.com/). The full-service branding and marketing agency formerly worked on the Tickle Water brand with the original founder. The agency provided label work, point of sale, website, marketing materials, trade show booths, the Shark Tank set and all other branding collateral.

"Tickle Water is such a well-received brand. Our team had such a great time collaborating with Tickle Water and seeing the brand get into thousands of retailers and be enjoyed by thousands of kids. We are thrilled to be back on it with Golden Grail Beverages. Sack Lunch Agency has extensive experience in the beverage industry including FIVE Organic, Celsius, Saint James Iced Tea, Oca and many more. Teaming up with Golden Grail will allow us to provide them with a streamlined creative process, that compliments their streamlined acquisition process," Kara Clapp, Co-Founder Sack Lunch Agency.

"Sack Lunch is a renown creative agency that truly understands the beverage consumer. The partnership adds great efficiencies to our on-boarding phase and turning around our brand acquisitions to gear them up for sales and distribution," said Erin Heit, Chief Marketing Consultant, Golden Grail Tech Beverages.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on fiscal management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

For more information on Golden Grail, visit www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com.

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

For more information visit http://www.drinkticklewater.com.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

For more information visit https://spiderenergydrink.com/.

