FLO Brings its Fastest Level 2 EV Charger to the United States and Canada

LAS VEGAS and QUEBEC CITY, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, as part of its participation in the National Automobile Dealership Association (NADA) annual trade show in Las Vegas, FLO is officially introducing the CoRe+ MAX charger, its fastest, most versatile level 2 EV charger destined for North American businesses.

Building on FLO's best-selling commercial CoRe+ model, the CoRe+ MAX version offers the same clever versatility and customization up to 80 AMPs. It delivers a maximum power output of 19.2 kW, making it the most powerful level 2 charger available in the North American market.

"We strive to build the most robust and reliable chargers on the market because we know that our commercial and fleet customers depend on those features every day," said Nathan Yang, Chief Product Officer at FLO. "Our original CoRe+ product has met the highest standards of dependability for years, thanks to its rugged design and capacity to withstand extreme weather conditions, making it a highly successful product in its own right. Now, we have created the Core+ MAX, which builds upon the very best features of its predecessor to offer even more impressive power and versatility."

"We believe there is a growing need for adaptable commercial chargers given the broad array of EVs coming to market in the near future. Owners can limit the maximum available amperage to charge light duty electric vehicles and pick-up trucks during the day while later increasing capacity to charge larger vehicles, such as electric school buses, overnight. At a quarter of the cost of a typical DCFC charger, the CoRe+ MAX offers great value, while giving fleet operators a solution that will remain relevant for many years to come," said Yang.

The CoRe+ MAX charger has been installed on a pilot basis in multiple locations in Canada and in the United States in the last 12 months and has already been adopted by established fleet managers. The product is also entirely compatible with other FLO chargers as part of networked installations. The CoRe+ MAX is currently in production for the Canadian market and items can already be ordered by site hosts wanting to build or expand their EV charging installations.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle charging network operator and a provider of smart charging software and equipment. In conjunction with its parent company, AddEnergie, FLO leverages its vertical integration to offer EV drivers the best possible charging experience. Every month, the company enables more than half a million charging events, thanks to over 60,000 high-quality EV charging stations deployed at public, commercial and residential installations. FLO employees are located across North America, from the headquarters in Quebec City, to assembly plants in Shawinigan, to offices in Montreal, Vancouver and Sacramento, and they also work remotely in key US and Canadian markets. For more information, visit flo.com.

