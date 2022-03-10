Bsquare Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SEATTLE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue was $9.1 million, a decrease of $1.6 million or 15% from third quarter 2021. Fourth quarter operating expenses were $2.2 million and loss from operations was $0.9 million, both of which were in-line with third quarter results. Year-end cash totaled $40.1 million, an increase of $27.1 million from December 31, 2020.

"While our top-line results were disappointing, they were not entirely unexpected given the ongoing supply chain disruptions and halting pandemic recovery challenges faced by our customers. Continued expense management mitigated the impact such that the loss from operations was flat quarter-over-quarter," said Ralph C. Derrickson, President and CEO of Bsquare.

Adds Derrickson: "Going forward, our focus is revenue growth. We are ratcheting up sales and marketing spend in support of the products we announced in Q4 2021. Our new offerings create the opportunity to attract new customers, expand business with existing customers, and go to market with products that can create multi-year, recurring revenue streams."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Revenue for the quarter was $9.1 million , a decrease of $1.6 million or 15% from the third quarter of 2021, driven primarily by quarter-over-quarter declines in the Partner Solutions segment.

Partner Solutions gross margin rate for the quarter was 14%, an increase from the third quarter of 2021, with customer and product mix causing the fluctuation. Edge to Cloud gross margin rate for the quarter was 14%, a decrease from the third quarter of 2021, as a relatively stable cost base was incurred against lower quarterly revenue.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $2.2 million , flat compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Loss from operations for the quarter was $0.9 million , in-line with the third quarter of 2021. Net loss for the quarter was $0.8 million , or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million , or $0.05 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $40.1 million on December 31, 2021 , a decrease of $1.3 million from September 30, 2021 , and an increase of $27.1 million from December 31, 2020 . The year-over-year increase was driven by the sale of 6.9 million shares of the Company's common stock partially offset by cash used for operations.

The following table provides details regarding our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 (unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended





December

31, 2021



September

30, 2021



Quarter-

over-

Quarter

Change



December

31, 2020



Year-over-

Year

Change

Revenue:







































Partner Solutions

$ 8,123



$ 9,638



$ (1,515)



$ 9,097



$ (974)

Edge to Cloud



955





1,008





(53)





1,974





(1,019)

Total revenue



9,078





10,646





(1,568)





11,071





(1,993)

Total gross profit

$ 1,302



$ 1,328



$ (26)



$ 2,205



$ (903)

Gross margin (1):







































Partner Solutions



14 %



12 %



2





16 %



(2)

Edge to Cloud



14 %



18 %



(4)





39 %



(25)

Total gross margin



14 %



12 %



2





20 %



(6)

Total operating expenses

$ 2,157



$ 2,194



$ (37)



$ 2,407



$ (250)

Net loss

$ (780)



$ (895)



$ 115



$ (206)



$ (574)

Net loss per diluted share

$ (0.04)



$ (0.05)



$ 0.01



$ (0.02)



$ (0.02)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 40,086



$ 41,367



$ (1,281)



$ 12,960



$ 27,126





Notes: (1) Quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes represent percentage point change.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Total revenue decreased $2.0 million for the comparative period driven in equal part by the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments.

Total gross profit decreased $0.9 million for the comparative period driven by both lower revenue and rate deterioration.

Total operating expenses decreased $0.3 million for the comparative period due primarily to reduced personnel costs.

Net loss for the current quarter was $0.8 million , or $0 .04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0 .2 million or $0 .02 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $0.6 million or $0 .02 per diluted share.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, March 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time). To access the call dial 1-855-327-6837 or 1-631-891-4304 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call." A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 10018304. A live and replay Webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation

Bsquare helps companies build connected products that participate intelligently in their own security, deployment, operation, and management, allowing our customers to realize the full potential of a connected world. We have extensive experience designing with Windows, Linux, Android, and other embedded operating systems and now operate IoT networks ranging in size from 50,000 to more than 1 million devices for our customers. Our technology is powering devices that help people be productive, enhance quality of life, and preserve the resources of our planet. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, WA, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "strategy," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, express or implied statements we make regarding the stability of our business, expected improvements to our IoT and software offerings, expected operating results in future periods, such as anticipated revenue, gross margins, profitability, cash and investments, and regarding strategies for customer retention, growth, new product and service developments, and market position. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances about future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about the future of our business and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: our ability to execute our development initiatives and sales and marketing strategies; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term customers and retaining existing ones; whether we are able to maintain our favorable relationship with Microsoft as a systems integrator and distributor; our success in leveraging strategic partnering initiatives with companies such as Microsoft, AWS and Intel; the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our business and on our customers and vendors; and such other risk factors as discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Bsquare and Investor Contact: Christopher Wheaton, Chief Financial and Operating Officer Bsquare Corporation +1 425.519.5900 investorrelations@bsquare.com

Bsquare and the Bsquare Logo are trademarks of Bsquare Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

BSQUARE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited)

December 31,



2021

2020















ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,529

$ 12,623

Restricted cash

557



337

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $50 and $50 on December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

4,914



6,177

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

364



409

Contract assets

46



456

Total current assets

45,410



20,002

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

726



322

Deferred tax assets

—



7

Intangible assets, net

—



71

Right-of-use lease assets, net

1,598



1,853

Other non-current assets

24



27

Total assets $ 47,758

$ 22,282

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Third-party software fees payable $ 4,628

$ 6,458

Accounts payable

426



489

Paycheck Protection Program loan

—



950

Accrued compensation

502



717

Other accrued expenses

219



216

Deferred revenue, current portion

944



2,088

Operating leases

357



344

Total current liabilities

7,076



11,262

Deferred revenue (1)

194



28

Operating leases, long-term

1,363



1,630

Paycheck Protection Program loan, long-term

—



634















Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

—



—

Common stock, no par value: 37,500,000 shares authorized; 20,374,406 and 13,235,038 issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

172,397



139,726

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,024)



(992)

Accumulated deficit (1)

(132,248)



(130,006)

Total shareholders' equity

39,125



8,728

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 47,758

$ 22,282







(1) In connection with the preparation of our financial statements, we identified an immaterial error related to the recognition of $77,000 in revenue in our Edge to Cloud segment in the third quarter of 2019 that had a rollforward effect on consolidated equity and deferred revenue in all quarterly and annual periods through the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. Reported amounts revise Edge to Cloud revenue, deferred revenue and accumulated deficit (and line items including such amounts) in prior period financial statements to correct this error.

BSQUARE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended December

31,





2021



2020



2021



2020



































Revenue:































Partner Solutions

$ 8,123



$ 9,097



$ 36,516



$ 42,257

Edge to Cloud (2)



955





1,974





3,851





4,887

Total revenue



9,078





11,071





40,367





47,144

Cost of revenue:































Partner Solutions



6,950





7,669





31,478





35,171

Edge to Cloud



826





1,197





3,474





4,247

Total cost of revenue



7,776





8,866





34,952





39,418

Gross profit



1,302





2,205





5,415





7,726

Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative



1,794





2,363





8,003





9,314

Research and development



363





44





1,304





266

Total operating expenses



2,157





2,407





9,307





9,580

Loss from operations



(855)





(202)





(3,892)





(1,854)

Other income (loss), net



75





(4)





1,650





(35)

Loss before income taxes



(780)





(206)





(2,242)





(1,889)

Income tax (expense) benefit



—





—





—





—

Net loss

$ (780)



$ (206)



$ (2,242)



$ (1,889)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.04)



$ (0.02)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.14)

Shares used in per share calculations:































Basic and diluted



19,607





13,225





16,640





13,139







(2) Reported amounts reflect the revision of prior period financial statements to correct the immaterial error described in footnote (1) to our condensed consolidated balance sheet, above.

