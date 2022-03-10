AXA XL names national, zonal and product leaders for its Primary Casualty business

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's Primary Casualty Business has appointed new national, zonal and product leaders to align its underwriting teams more closely to AXA XL's US regional operating model. The promotions include the following appointments:

Theresa Schlageter , Head of US Risk Management, Primary Casualty, Americas

Joe Bonica , Head of East Zone, US Risk Management

Jason Mandik , Head of Central Zone, US Risk Management

Charles Lee , Head of West Zone, US Risk Management and Multinational Casualty

Adrian Jackson , Product Line Leader, Primary Casualty, Americas

Commenting on the new roles, Chris Kopser, President and CUO, Primary Casualty, Americas said: "By aligning our Primary Casualty regional leadership with the company's US Zonal teams we are bringing our regional experts closer to our brokers and clients, while also giving them more expedient access to our suite of products and services in each specific region."

Ms. Schlageter will assume broader oversight of AXA XL's US Risk Management business . "Theresa's seasoned leadership and technical expertise will further advance the strategic implementation of our zonal structure to bring greater efficiencies, collaboration, insightful underwriting management and outstanding client service across the country," commented Mr. Kopser.

The newly appointed zonal, product line leaders will focus on managing all aspects of AXA XL's underwriting operations within their regions and product line including portfolio profitability and growth as well as broker and client relationships for the US Risk Management and Multinational businesses.

"I am delighted to see Joe, Jason, Charles, and Adrian promoted from within to fill these new leadership roles. We have a fantastic team across the country and the new zones will enable us to collaborate with our clients and brokers more closely in each region and industry sector.," Mr. Kopser concluded.

AXA XL's Primary Casualty insurance team provides global primary insurance programs for US, Canadian and global companies, designing casualty programs that fit customers' operations and footprint. Available coverages for multinational businesses include general liability, excess commercial auto, foreign voluntary workers compensation and employers' liability.

