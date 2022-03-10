Author and CEO Robert Granader's Covid Stories Become A Published Book, Writing in the Q: Finding Inspiration in a Pandemic

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and CEO Robert Granader weaves together stories of hope, resilience, and the unfamiliar that are all inspired by the pandemic quarantine. This very readable story collection sprang from Granader's need to write during a time when schools closed, kids moved back home, offices went empty, and Starbucks delivered coffee at the curb. Writing in the Q: Finding Inspiration in a Pandemic by Robert Granader is available through Amazon.com and the Politics and Prose Bookstore.

Many of the stories in Writing in the Q were accepted and published by literary journals. Some are simply pandemic-tinged, while others are pandemic-laden. One story is about a man who spends his quarantine walking his dogs in a parking lot filled with other Covid nomads who need some space beyond their four walls. But the story takes a dark turn, and the end—well you'll have to read it.

Other stories include a woman who lives vicariously through the man who stole her credit card; a man who goes on a camping trip in memory of a lost friend; and the confusion and different perspectives of everyday citizens who think they all saw the same thing when a woman leaps off a building. Readers will also meet a Torah-saving Rabbi and a terminally ill man who chooses to do nothing. Even the return of the cicadas during the pandemic is explored when a father realizes his children don't return on nature's watch.

Rob Granader has published more than 400 short stories, articles, and essays in over sixty publications, including the Washington Post, Washingtonian Magazine, New York Times, Jewish Literary Journal, Doubly Mad: A Journal of Arts and Ideas and Umbrella Factory. He has won writing awards from Bethesda Magazine and Writer's Digest. Granader has a BA in English from the University of Michigan and a JD from The George Washington University. He is CEO of Marketresearch.com. More of his writing can be found at www.robgranader.com.

