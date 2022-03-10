Ascenda partners with Hyundai Card to support launch of new cards in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the technology company that makes payments and banking more rewarding, has partnered with Hyundai Card, a leading credit card issuer, to power the launch of a new lineup of consumer and corporate cards on the American Express Network in South Korea.

The new Hyundai American Express Card portfolio encompasses a total of six products for consumers and corporates. The reward program is brought to life through seamless digital experiences powered by Ascenda's advanced proprietary technology. This includes the broadest points exchange program in the market with over 20 transfer partners, plus instant travel redemption and fully digital benefit fulfillment. This innovative program provides issuers with turnkey access to world-class rewards, benefits and end-to-end points liability management.

Sebastian Grobys, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascenda, said: "This launch continues Ascenda's trajectory of enabling unrivaled new value propositions for leading financial services brands worldwide. We are excited to partner with Hyundai Card on this new card portfolio that makes payments truly rewarding and delights customers with aspirational benefits."

Youngho Cho, Head of PLCC AMEX Team, Hyundai Card, added: "This launch enables us to offer members a new set of compelling card propositions. Korean consumers are some of the most digitally savvy in the world, for this reason we're delighted to be able to deploy a set of products that deliver seamless unrivaled rewards and experiences."

About Ascenda

Ascenda is a global technology company that makes customer engagement simple for leading financial services brands and merchants.

Ascenda delivers digitally native, intuitive and easy-to-deploy rewards solutions that enable banks to build deeper customer connections across the entire financial relationship. The company serves financial services clients in more than 40 markets, including leading banks such as HSBC, Capital One, ICBC, and Standard Chartered as well as disruptors such as Virgin Money.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit ascendaloyalty.com

