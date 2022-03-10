AIR Partners with FlyOnE To Accelerate Personal eVTOL Aviation Adoption In Australia

Innovative electric aviation organization FlyOnE will facilitate the delivery of the first fleet of AIR ONE vehicles to consumers in Australia

PARDES HANNA, Israel, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AIR , creator of eVTOLs for the consumer market, announced its partnership with Australia's FlyOnE , a pioneer of goods and services in the emerging green transport market and a leading supplier of electric aircraft. The partnership also marks the launch of the AIR Brand Ambassador (ABA) program, enabling strategic partners around the world the opportunity to share the freedom of personal flight with their communities.

FlyOnE will serve as AIR's local service and maintenance partner and will facilitate the delivery of 25 of the first AIR ONE vehicles to customers in 2025. As the first official AIR Brand Ambassador, FlyOnE will play a significant role in laying the groundwork enabling AIR's vision, the mass adoption of personal air vehicles, to come to life in Australia, where Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) regulation is already in motion.

In contrast with the Urban Air Mobility industry developing air taxis for commercial use, AIR's inaugural vehicle, AIR ONE, allows individual consumers to embrace the freedom of flight in their daily travels. The vehicle is a sporty, all-electric two-seater eVTOL offering a range of 110 miles (177 km) on a single charge at speeds up to 155 miles per hour (250 km). The AIR ONE allows owners to take off and land on any flat surface.

"We are thrilled to expand our reach to Australia, a trailblazing market with very high growth potential, with the help of such a forward-thinking partner as FlyOnE," said Rani Plaut, CEO and Co-founder of AIR. "As we continue to discuss future potential brand ambassadorships around the world, we believe FlyOnE's dedication to electric aviation adoption on all levels will significantly impact public acceptance of personal eVTOLs and help the industry take flight."

AIR is partnering with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other relevant players in the aerospace and automotive industries as part of its newly launched AIR Brand Ambassador program to fuel the personal air mobility revolution around the world. AIR believes the innovation and determination of the AAM industry coupled with the foresight of early adopters is a necessary step on the path to public acceptance of eVTOLs.

"At FlyOnE, we believe that AIR's vehicle and mission align perfectly with our own, which is why we're excited to facilitate their entry into the Australian market and serve as an AIR Brand Ambassador," said Korum Ellis, CEO and founder of FlyOnE. "We are committed to being at the forefront of the electric aviation industry in Australia, and the personal eVTOL adoption process will play a key role in its growth over the next few years."

AIR has begun taking preorders for AIR ONE on its website, www.airev.aero .

About AIR

AIR is revolutionizing everyday mobility for everyday people, empowering individuals to seize the power of personal flight. Combining aerospace innovation with the maturity of automotive technology and uncompromising safety standards, AIR's first-of-its-kind AIR EVs offers the ground-breaking opportunity to easily "drive the sky." Founded by Chen Rosen and later joined by Netanel Goldberg and Rani Plaut, based in the green fields of Pardes Hanna, near Tel Aviv, AIR is paving the way for a cleaner, more thrilling future of mobility, affording everyone the freedom to fly. For more information check out: https://www.airev.aero/

About FlyOnE

FlyonE is pioneering goods and services in the emerging electric aviation sector. Bringing together industry leaders and innovators in the manufacture, supply and distribution of electric aircraft, FlyOnE is establishing market leading ESG friendly air transport solutions for corporate bodies and recreational users alike. More information can be found at https://flyone.com.au/

