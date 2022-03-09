Unite Digital Announces Expansion of Its Technology Team with Nine New Hires, Including Automotive Technology and IT Veteran Ron Len as Executive Vice President of Technology

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Digital, LLC, a digital marketing company that focuses on OEM certified dealer digital programs, lead optimization, online-offline retail integration and customer retention and loyalty strategies, announced today the expansion of its technology team with nine new hires, including automotive digital technology and IT veteran, Ron Len.

Unite Digital Expands Technology Team with Nine New Hires, Including Automotive Technology and IT Veteran Ron Len as Executive Vice President of Technology (PRNewswire)

Ron will take the role of executive vice president of technology, leading technology strategy for Unite Digital products and services, including developing and expanding Unite's Digital Deal Jacket, a product that enables complete end-to-end online vehicle purchases.

"Ron's expertise in technology and IT is unparalleled in our field, and we are thrilled he and these other key additions are joining our growing technology team. Together, they will add to our momentum and ability to launch exciting new products and technology innovations," said Fadi Aoude, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer. "Our goal is to create seamless consumer experiences that unite and differentiate manufacturers and their distribution network, bringing them into the modern age of buying and selling, wherever customers are."

Ron was previously vice president of technology at FordDirect. In this role, he was responsible for infrastructure management, IT operations management, Ford of Canada's Dealer Digital Direct program and a suite of dealer inventory applications, including inventory management solutions, dealer-to-dealer trade tools, data syndication and window stickers.

Ron has over 25 years of IT experience and held several key IT roles at FordDirect, including director, dealer systems, and senior director, technology.

Before joining FordDirect in 2011 as a technology manager, Ron worked at General Motors supporting North American pre-production operations and at Ford Motor Company in marketing and sales and plant floor operations.

Ron holds bachelor's degrees in electrical engineering and engineering mathematics from the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

In addition, Unite Digital has also made the following new hire appointments:

Patrick Baldwin , software engineer

Clayton Cox , software engineer

Sandra Delgado , software developer

Priyash Kafle, software developer

Jeremy Miller , software engineer

Amanda Morang , software developer

Amy Pennybacker , project manager

Tim Scogin , senior software engineer

About Unite Digital:

Founded in January 2016 by industry veteran Stacey Coopes, Unite Digital helps brands connect with their distribution partners and technology solutions to deliver unparalleled digital experiences. Unite Digital's focus includes building certified digital programs, digital marketing, traffic generation, lead optimization, online-offline retail integration and customer retention and loyalty strategies. Its leadership team has more than 125 years of combined automotive and digital experience from strategic leadership, global business development, brand positioning and marketing, sales and service optimization, and information technology. For more information, visit www.unitedigital.com.

