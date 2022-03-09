Tomahawk Robotics Integrates AeroVironment UAS Into Kinesis Ecosystem

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomahawk Robotics, the leading innovator of common control solutions, has integrated the AeroVironment RQ-11 Ravenã unmanned aircraft system (UAS) into the Kinesis Ecosystem with AeroVironment's Crysalis™ on Tomahawk Robotics' KxM edge processor. Kinesis allows operators to benefit from the unique advantages of battle-proven fixed-wing platform(s) from AeroVironment while simultaneously controlling any other robot in their arsenal - all within a single application on a single pane of glass. AeroVironment's RQ-20 Puma is the next UAS slated for Kinesis integration via Crysalis. Kinesis users can look forward to this capability in the next Kinesis release.

Kinesis allows operators to benefit from the unique advantages of battle-proven fixed-wing platform(s) from AeroVironment while simultaneously controlling any other robot in their arsenal - all within a single application on a single pane of glass. (PRNewswire)

This collaboration extends the variety of robotic platforms that Marines are able to control via the (RAID) program.

AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, unmanned ground vehicles and high-altitude pseudo-satellites, serving the U.S. Department of Defense and more than 50 allied nations. Crysalis, a next-generation integrated hardware and software-based ground control system that enables third-party command and control of compatible AeroVironment UAS and their payloads through Crysalis, provides additional capability to the warfighter.

The collaboration between AeroVironment and Tomahawk Robotics extends the variety of robotic platforms that Marines are able to control via the Radio Agile Integrated Device (RAID) Program. The RAID Program enables control of tactical unmanned systems fielded at the battalion and below level through a single pane of glass enabling safe, efficient and simplified unmanned systems control for the Marine in harm's way. This work also allows the Marines to execute more sophisticated collaborative robotic operations and aligns with the Commandant's Force Design 2030 goals.

About Tomahawk Robotics

Tomahawk Robotics is the leading innovator of common control solutions that transform how humans and unmanned systems work together to make the world more safe and secure. From the battlefield to remote industrial sites, our products and technology safeguard users working under the most extreme and stressful conditions. Designed from the ground up with the user in mind, Kinesis is the only multi-domain, cross-architecture, AI-enabled control system that unlocks intuitive interaction with remote environments from across the room or around the world.

https://www.tomahawkrobotics.com

Contact: Sales@TomahawkRobotics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tomahawk Robotics