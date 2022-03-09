Therabody® Files Six Lawsuits to Protect its Intellectual Property and Curb Unauthorized E-Commerce Sales

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody ®, the global pioneer in wellness technology, today announced the filing of a lawsuit against the TJX Companies and five additional lawsuits against unauthorized Amazon resellers for patent and trademark infringement on its hero product, Theragun®, and related proprietary technologies. Filed across the nation in the U.S. District Courts of California, Delaware, Florida, Texas, and New York, the lawsuits are in addition to the ten suits already pending against manufacturers and retailers for patent, trademark, and trade dress infringement.

(PRNewsfoto/Therabody) (PRNewswire)

"We pride ourselves in world-class research and development, and invest heavily in technologies and solutions that are fundamentally shifting people's attitudes around self-care to ultimately revolutionize health and well-being," said Benjamin Nazarian, Chief Executive Officer of Therabody. "We partner with world-class retailers to educate their sales associates and consumers on the benefits of our proprietary products. It is disappointing and surprising when a large, sophisticated retailer such as T.J. Maxx not only chooses to sell knockoff triangle-shaped devices that infringe our patents but also devices that use our trademarked Theragun name. We believe that infringing products like these intentionally trade on Therabody's name and reputation, and they hurt our brand and deceive consumers who think they are getting the benefits of a Theragun, but end up with inferior products."

The latest lawsuit against the TJX Companies, which operates T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls, adds to a total of four active lawsuits against the discount retailer conglomerate. The existing lawsuits were filed on the grounds of patent, trademark, and trade dress infringement; unfair competition; false designation of origin; trademark dilution; aiding and abetting; and civil conspiracy.

The five lawsuits filed against unauthorized resellers on Amazon's marketplace assert claims of trademark infringement, unfair competition, and deceptive trade practices in relation to the Theragun PRO®, Theragun Elite®, and Theragun Prime®. Since 2020, Therabody has successfully removed more than 1,000 unauthorized resellers from the global e-commerce platform that offered products that were ineligible for Therabody's limited warranty. Therabody's limited warranty only extends to products sold by authorized sellers. Unauthorized retailer sales are detrimental to consumers who are seeking to benefit from Therabody's world-class products and customer experience.

Since 2020, Therabody has filed more than 14 lawsuits to protect its Theragun product technology from infringers, including HoMedics, DJO, Compex, ReAthlete, Legend Group, Njioe, Boss Audio Systems, Ava Enterprises, Aduro, MiWorld Accessories, MWA, and CBY Holdings. Additionally, Therabody filed a lawsuit against Hydragun for false advertising and trade libel, and Therabody's Founder and Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Jason Wersland, personally filed a lawsuit against Hydragun for violation of common law and statutory right of publicity for using his face and likeness in their advertising.

Therabody expends considerable resources to research, develop, and protect its intellectual property. The wellness technology brand holds more than 680 patents, trademarks, and copyrights globally, adopting an assertive approach to protecting its product portfolio, including design and utility elements of Theragun percussive massage therapy devices and RecoveryAir pneumatic compression systems. Intellectual property infringement is considered a serious matter for the Los Angeles-based company, which will continue to take legal action against any and all organizations that are unauthorized retailers or offer for sale infringing products.

About Therabody

Therabody ® is a pioneer in the wellness technology space, developing products and services that optimize human performance and unlock the body's natural ability to achieve health and well-being. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, he invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun ®, which has been rooted in more than a decade of research and development. The company continues to pave the way with its innovative ecosystem of wellness solutions, including pneumatic compression ( RecoveryAir ®), electrical stimulation ( PowerDot ®), vibration therapy ( Wave Series ), and USDA Certified Organic CBD ( TheraOne ®). Science is fundamental to Therabody's DNA; Therabody uses existing science, combined with internal and external research, to validate products and services. Therabody's products are embraced by both the medical community and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness center. Therabody University , the company's education division, offers a series of courses that connects practitioners, professional sports teams, and consumers with expert educators to learn how they can effectively integrate Therabody products into their daily routines. Therabody University's comprehensive courses are accredited by several continuing education programs including BOC, PACE, NASM, and more. For more information, please visit www.therabody.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Therabody