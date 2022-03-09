Tanger Outlets Launches 2022 TangerKids Grant Program - Applications Now Open

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Outlets continues in its tradition of investing in its local communities by launching the 2022 TangerKids Grants Program, with updates that further incorporate the company's Mission, Vision and Values. Over the past 26 years, Tanger has donated over $3.1 million through grants and scholarship programs. The TangerKids Grants Program creates a platform that invites teachers and leaders within the community to identify their needs as they work to create a more productive and inclusive learning environment.

"Building on our 2021 milestone of more than $3 million in donations, this year's giving will represent an even more inclusive approach – and for the first time, we'll invite our customers to help direct our donations and shape the support provided to our local communities," said Tanger Outlets President and CEO Stephen Yalof.

In 2021, Tanger Outlets awarded over $150,000 directly to specific programs in every community it serves. Nearly 45% of the grants funded were selected to support programs that build toward a more inclusive classroom, aligning with Tanger's focus of making inclusion a top-level priority each day. A sampling of grants awarded in 2021 includes:

Hershey Elementary School- Adapted Swing, funding a wheel-chair accessible swing for the playground

Branson School District- Backpack Club Program, backpacks filled with nonperishable food items given to students in need

Ridgewood Elementary- Innovation and Discovery Center, purchasing a padcaster studio for digital storytelling with students

In 2022, Tanger has earmarked 55% of total grants awarded to fund programs and organizations that focus on creating an inclusive classroom for underserved schools and student populations. For the first time, Tanger shoppers will be invited to participate in helping decide grant winners. Together, these initiatives reflect Tanger's overall commitment to consider community first and create a place where everyone belongs.

Faculty members at public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12 are eligible to participate in the annual program. Applications for 2022 will be accepted through June 30 and can be submitted at grants.tangeroutlets.com. Recipients will be announced in August and celebrated on the inaugural TangerKIDS Day, an event across all U.S. Tanger center locations during which winners and their communities will rally together to celebrate the back-to-school season.

TangerKids Grants 2022 (PRNewswire)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 41 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at tangeroutlets.com.

