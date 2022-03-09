Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Delivers Another Solid Performance in 2021

FRISCO, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions finished a tremendous 2021 closing on 34 deals. With decades of experience brokering the sale of well over 650 new car dealerships, Pinnacle demonstrated again in 2021, their long history of creating liquidity events for owners of luxury, premium, and successful family-owned dealerships.

Pinnacle brought success to their clients on both the buying and selling sides of transactions in 2021.

"With dealership sales increasing coming out of the pandemic, 2021 was another strong year for Pinnacle and, most importantly, our customers," said Bill Scrivner, CEO of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions. "We consider it an honor and privilege to be able to advocate for our clients and maximize the value of their life's work. We also transition their employees and customers to a new steward and build on their success.

Pinnacle has stayed focused on brokering new franchise dealerships and not veering into other industries or disciplines. This focus is a key to knowing the market and building trust in the industry. "Our company's commitment to excellence, focus on the industry, and honest business practices has helped produce another great year" said Mike Sims, Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions President. "We approach each opportunity with transparency and are able to leverage our team's industry leading combined 60 years of experience as dealership brokers to garner results for our clients."

Pinnacle's outstanding reputation in the auto industry allowed them to represent nearly every major car brand in the 34 deals closed in 2021 including four more Mercedes-Benz dealerships which continues their industry leading position in number of Mercedes-Benz dealerships sold.

Wes Hamilton, Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Executive Vice President, said, "I am honored to work with a team that values our clients and does business the right way. I believe that it is our company's years of building relationships with premium dealers that has developed a second to none client base."

Focusing on integrity and confidentiality, Pinnacle was able to bring success to their clients on both the buying and selling side of transactions throughout 2021. "I am proud of our team for their hard work and their dedication to doing business the right way. Keeping the same values and principles that have guided us for the last three decades, we are excited to head full force into another year of helping our clients realize their goals," said Scrivner.

About Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions has decades of experience facilitating successful sell side and buy side auto dealership brokerage transactions. The depth and breadth of our knowledge as intermediaries for those who want to buy a car dealership or place a new car dealership for sale is unparalleled in the industry.

