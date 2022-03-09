Introducing BACKYARD by Grandin Road® - A Fresh Approach to Casual Outdoor Furnishings

Grandin Road invites you to enjoy quiet moments in the sun and gather beneath the stars in their new take on casual seating and just-right lighting and accents.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailer Grandin Road (www.grandinroad.com), a leading retailer for seasonal home furnishings, has debuted BACKYARD, Grandin Road's new approach to casual outdoor seating, lighting and accents.

"People continue to spend more time at home, and BACKYARD is here to inspire with ways to create stress-free outdoor gathering spaces for family and friends," says Jackie Ardrey, President of Grandin Road. "BACKYARD offers something different for outdoor – functional pieces that are at the same time very inspiring, with a relaxed vibe. From the seating to the lighting, you can use them to easily set a special mood anywhere in your yard."

BACKYARD is available to shop now online and is thoughtfully designed to help customers feel right at home in the great outdoors:

Seating: create a space from a variety of options including deep seating, Adirondacks, hanging egg chairs, and modular indoor-outdoor cushioned floor chairs.

Lighting: capture the magic of fireflies at dusk with unique illuminated sculptures, statement lights, garden stakes, glowing greenery and lanterns.

Planters, Urns, and Window boxes : contain the plants and flowers that bring you joy in an array of designs to make your soul bloom.

Outdoor Rugs and Accents: go barefoot and bring the coziness and style of indoors to your favorite outdoor spot.

Movie Night: live more outdoors with everything you need to set up movie night under the starlight.

It's time to get set for spring and breathe in the fresh air in your own backyard. Shop BACKYARD to discover exclusive and inspiring ideas now.

Grandin Road is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate® and Garnet Hill®.

