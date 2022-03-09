Gold&Green Foods® Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

HELSINKI, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold&Green Foods® has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, ranking #7 in the Food Sector . Gold&Green was chosen for its innovative and versatile plant-based protein products made of oats, fava bean and pea protein.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"We are truly honored to be recognized among such distinguished companies in Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies," said Annette Kauppinen, Chief Marketing Officer of Gold&Green Foods. "Our mission is to change how people think about food, and to bridge the gap between food, nutrition and sustainability. The demand for plant-based food is only going to increase and we are excited to continue to provide delicious food products that are good for people and the planet."

Gold&Green is the first and only company to design and engineer a unique mechanical process that combines sustainably-sourced Nordic oats with fava beans and yellow peas to create a naturally nutritious, clean-label, plant-based protein.

Gold&Green's most popular product, Pulled Oats® is a protein-rich, plant-based crumble with a meaty "pulled'' texture and neutral flavor. Pulled Oats is packed with fiber and is an excellent source of complete protein with 33 grams per four ounce serving and all nine essential amino acids.

Gold&Green recently launched Protein Granules and Protein Flakes—which can be used as either a meat substitute or a protein additive (like protein powder)—are made from just three ingredients: Nordic oat bran, pea protein, and fava bean protein. The Granules and Flakes contain 52 grams of protein per four-ounce serving.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

To learn more about Gold&Green, visit goldandgreenfoods.com. To see the full list of World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, click here.

About Gold&Green Foods®

Gold&Green Foods® is a Finland-based company on a mission to change how people think about food. Determined to bridge the gap between food, nutrition and sustainability, Gold&Green® has been disrupting the plant-based protein industry since launching its signature innovation Pulled Oats® in 2015. Pulled Oats® is the first product in the world that brings together Nordic oats, fava beans and yellow peas to create not only a sustainable, but also a highly nutritious, clean-label, plant-based protein. In addition to creating a sustainable food source, Gold&Green® continuously works to ensure sustainable practices throughout its business. The Gold&Green® factory in Järvenpää, Finland has been certified as CarbonNeutral® building. Learn more at goldandgreenfoods.com.

