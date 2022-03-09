FTX Launches FTX Access, Bringing Institutional-Grade Products & Services to the Marketplace

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Realm Shires Services Inc. and FTX Trading Limited, the companies behind FTX US and FTX.COM respectively (collectively referred to as "FTX"), today announced the launch of FTX Access.

Logo for FTX.US (PRNewsfoto/West Realm Shires Services Inc.) (PRNewswire)

FTX Access will initially offer advisory services, index products, trade execution, analytical tools and capital introductions for institutional investors interested in gaining exposure to digital assets. FTX Access will then further explore offering custody, derivatives, structured products and other asset management products.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, commented, "The role crypto plays in the global financial landscape continues to expand, and with that comes an influx of institutions looking to add crypto to their balance sheets. To make the transition into the digital asset ecosystem seamless for these institutions, we have launched FTX Access in order to provide these companies with familiar services. Our goal is to provide services that make it easier for traders at all levels to invest in cryptocurrencies, while also meeting compliance and regulatory standards found in traditional finance. We believe institutional interest in digital assets is accelerating so this is a great time to make it a top priority for FTX."

FTX has also disclosed that Gustavo Miguel has been appointed as the U.S. Head of FTX Access. In his new role, Mr. Miguel will leverage his career in institutional finance to expertly direct the growth of FTX Access' U.S. operations and position the company to bring industry-leading products to market in a regulatory compliant manner. Prior to FTX Access, Miguel was a founding member of Coinbase Risk Strategies, where he was the Global Head of Derivatives. Before Coinbase, Miguel ran global trading at Passport Capital. Miguel began his Wall Street career in Morgan Stanley Institutional Equities, where he managed a proprietary portfolio, specializing in derivatives. He graduated from Stanford University with Honors and co-founded the Stanford Finance Organization. Miguel will be joined by Jon Cheesman, Global Head of FTX Access, who has been responsible for growing FTX's OTC client services.

Mr. Cheesman concluded, "At FTX, we are always seeking to enhance and expand our offerings to meet client demand and FTX Access is the latest stage of that process. Throughout our conversations with institutions seeking exposure to digital assets, they have vocalized a need for secure, transparent, and cost-effective execution, custody, and asset management services. FTX Access has been designed to fit just that need. We are excited to bring these services to market and are looking forward to delivering our best possible services to our clients."

About FTX US

FTX US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Its mission is for FTX US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US and international traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and to become the market leading US regulated cryptocurrency exchange by volume within the next two years.

To learn more about FTX US, please visit: https://ftx.us/

FTX US is not available to residents of prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

About FTX.COM

FTX.COM is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX.COM strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry. FTX.COM has grown quickly since its founding, becoming one of the most respected cryptocurrency exchanges in the world in less than 2 years.

To learn more about FTX.COM, please visit: https://ftx.com/

FTX.COM is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

About FTX Access

FTX Access combines the expertise behind FTX.COM and FTX US to provide institutional clients with frictionless access to digital asset products and markets globally.

To learn more about and register your interest in FTX Access, please visit: www.ftxaccess.com

