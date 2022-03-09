Five UBS advisors in Greater Florida named to Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list

TAMPA, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that five Financial Advisors in Greater Florida have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2022. Each advisor has been named for the third consecutive time.

"We congratulate these advisors for continuing to be recognized to this prestigious list," said Gregory Kadet, Greater Florida Market Head, UBS Wealth Management USA. "It's great to see them acknowledged yet again for their excellence in serving Florida's most affluent executives, entrepreneurs, families and corporations. The tireless commitment that these advisors have for the well-being of their clients, families and communities is truly admirable, especially during these challenging times."

The UBS advisors named to the list in Greater Florida are as follows:

Tampa

Samantha Parker-Hopkins, CIMA®, CFP®, CEPA®, CRPS®, joined UBS in 2008 and provides financial planning for individuals, and institutional consulting for nonprofits and businesses.

Orlando

Ashley Laubach, CFP®, CRPS®, joined UBS in 2001 and specializes in asset allocation, portfolio management, charitable giving, and estate planning.

St. Petersburg

Mary Angela Lauritano, CFA®, joined UBS in 2005 and has more than 30 years of experience in personalized, comprehensive asset management, retirement, and estate planning.

Naples

Pamela Mitchell, CFP®, joined UBS in 2007 and focuses on multigenerational, education, and retirement planning that helps investors meet their long-term financial goals.

Jacksonville

Regina "Jeanie" Taras, CFP®, CDFA®, joined UBS in 2012 and has 40 years of experience in retirement income and estate planning.

The Forbes/SHOOK Research sixth annual Top Women Wealth Advisors list is made up of 1,377 advisors who collectively manage $1.9 trillion in client assets. The list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which researched and interviewed candidates who had been nominated by their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

