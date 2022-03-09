CATERPILLAR FOUNDATION SUPPORTS URGENT HUMANITARIAN NEEDS FOR THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE

Support Includes More than $1 Million Donation to the American Red Cross and other Non-Profits, and 2:1 Matching Gifts Donations from Caterpillar Employees around the World

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic organization of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), is donating more than $1 million to support both urgent and long-term needs of the Ukraine humanitarian crisis.

This donation supports these organizations: American Red Cross to support the global Red Cross network response to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis, Project Hope, and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Donations will help support relief efforts such as water, food, clothing, hygiene sets, blankets, fuel for heating, medical supplies and housing support in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

"As the fighting intensifies in Ukraine, so does the dire situation for impacted families," said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "We cannot thank the Caterpillar Foundation and Caterpillar employees enough for their generous contributions, enabling the global Red Cross network to provide humanitarian relief in response to the Ukraine crisis."

To amplify the giving, the Caterpillar Foundation is also matching gifts from global Caterpillar and dealer employees as well as U.S. retirees to the global Red Cross network in response to the Ukraine crisis through a 2:1 match. These gifts have surpassed the original match goal and will continue to remain open.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic events continuing to occur in Ukraine and hope for a peaceful resolution to the crisis," shares Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Through the Caterpillar Foundation's platform, we are responding to the urgent humanitarian needs in Ukraine and its neighboring countries. I am proud of the generosity of our employees to support these critical efforts."

The Caterpillar Foundation also continues its long-standing support of the Annual Disaster Relief Program with the American Red Cross. This support helps ensure the Red Cross is ready to respond when needed to meet the needs of people affected by disasters and humanitarian emergencies across the U.S. and around the world.

About Caterpillar Foundation

Founded in 1952, Caterpillar's philanthropic organization, the Caterpillar Foundation, has contributed nearly $850 million to help make sustainable progress possible around the world by building resilient communities that thrive in a rapidly changing world. To learn more about the global impact of the Caterpillar Foundation, visit caterpillar.com/foundation. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

About Project HOPE

With the mission to place power in the hands of local health workers to save lives around the world, Project HOPE is a global health and humanitarian organization operating in more than 25 countries. Founded in 1958, we work side-by-side with local health systems to improve health and support community resilience. We work at the epicenter of today's greatest health challenges, including infectious and chronic diseases; disasters and health crises; maternal, neonatal and child health; pandemic preparedness and response; mental health for health workers; and the policies that impact how health care is delivered. For more information, visit www.ProjectHOPE.org and follow us on Twitter @ProjectHOPEorg.

About The Center for Disaster Philanthropy

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy's mission is to leverage the power of philanthropy to mobilize a full range of resources that strengthen the ability of communities to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. CDP manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. For more information, visit: disasterphilanthropy.org or @funds4disaster.

