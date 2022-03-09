ARNOUSE DIGITAL DEVICES Corp Announces its Latest Disruptive Innovation

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARNOUSE DIGITAL DEVICES Corp. (ADDC), a leader in micro form-factor computing, is excited to announce a new addition to its Mobyl Data Center product line. The new MDC-C5i is a lightweight (less than 35 lbs.), portable, secure command, control, communications, cyber and computing solution which accommodates up to 10 Arnouse BioDigitalPC®/MobylPC™ server cards and 10TB of total storage and can accommodate numerous communications options, including 4G/5G LTE, Wi-Fi. Cards may be hot swapped to enable easy scaling up or down, depending on the application. Like all ADDC products, the MDC-C5i is proudly manufactured in the USA.

The MDC-C5i includes multiple options for connectivity including Wi-Fi, 4/5G LTE, and Satellite/VSAT. In addition, a company can have its own private wireless phone and data system, able to run connected or disconnected from the grid. Each unit has 2×10 Gb SFP+, 1×1 Gb SWMGT, 1×1 Gb AUX, 10/100 PWR MGT, 8×1 GB POE. Operator interface 15.6-inch touch screen display TFT LCD / 1920 x 1080 resolution.

ADDC's MDC-C5i is housed in a rugged Pelican 1550 case (20.7" x 17.2" x 8.4"). Power by either 120 VAC/240 VAC or 12-14 VDC. With 10 server cards running, the environmentally friendly MDC-C5i operates at less than 250 watts.

"It's been over seven years since we launched the first Mobyl Data Center device, which was designed based on a request from the Department of Defense," said Michael Arnouse, Founder and President of Arnouse Digital Devices Corp. "Built with cutting-edge communications and computing technology, the new MDC-C5i is an excellent solution for any government or organization that needs operational mobility in challenging environments."

For complete technical specs, visit https://addc.com/product/mdc-c5i

About ARNOUSE DIGITAL DEVICES Corp.

ARNOUSE DIGITAL DEVICES Corp (ADDC) is the inventor and manufacturer of the x86 micro form factor computer - part of a revolutionary and environmentally friendly compute platform. Its interchangeability gives users an unprecedented level of flexibility, compute power, small size, ultra-high security, and low power-usage. ADDC has been granted 27 utility patents, with several pending in the areas of pluggable computing and the surrounding ecosystem. ADDC is fully committed to provide the world's best computing solutions for traditional and harsh uses cases including on-premises edge computing, Bare metal Zero Client environments, smart city edge computing infrastructure, AI/ML applications, machine integration, Internet of Things (IoT), Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT), and edge data centers. ADDC's technology enables people, governments, and businesses to excel in productivity with minimal harmful e-waste and a smaller carbon footprint. All ADDC products are proudly designed and Made in the USA. More information is available at www.addc.com.

Contact:

Bruce Goelz

Phone: +1.516.673.4444

bruce.goelz@addc.net

