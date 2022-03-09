Arcfield Names Lori Becker as Chief Financial Officer and Mike Smith as Chief Security Officer

CHANTILLY, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield announced today that it has named Lori Becker as chief financial officer (CFO) and Mike Smith as chief security officer (CSO). Both Becker and Smith will join the company's executive leadership team reporting directly to the company's chief executive officer (CEO) and chairman, Kevin Kelly. Arcfield is a leading provider of innovative solutions in systems engineering and integration, C5ISR and digital transformation for air, sea, land, space and cyber domains in support of our nation's most critical intelligence and defense missions.

Lori Becker, Chief Financial Officer, Arcfield (pictured left) and Mike Smith, Chief Security Officer, Arcfield (pictured right). (PRNewswire)

In her role as CFO, Becker is responsible for defining and executing Arcfield's financial infrastructure and processes and will oversee all aspects of financial planning and reporting, accounting and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, auditing, and program finance and pricing strategy. She has more than 30 years of experience and a proven track record of transformative financial and operational excellence in government contracting and technology sectors.

As CSO at Arcfield, Smith manages all aspects of security, including personnel security, physical security, information systems security, and program security. Smith and his team also ensure compliance with security regulations and provide education and awareness programs. For more than two decades, Smith has specialized in assessing and executing the technical and physical security plans necessary for safeguarding our nation's most critical assets and sites.

"Lori and Mike bring exactly the type of well-rounded, proven experience that will be priceless to Arcfield," said Kelly. "We will rely heavily on their leadership and expertise as we develop and execute our short- and long-term strategies for the company. I look forward to working closely with both of them."

Becker joins Arcfield from Sierra Nevada Corporation, where she served as CFO and managed approximately 130 employees across all areas of finance and accounting. She has held a variety of leadership roles across the government contracting industry, including: CFO and executive vice president of finance and treasury at Deltek; vice president of finance systems and transformation and compliance at Peraton; CFO and treasurer at LMI; vice president and corporate controller at Akima; and vice president and corporate controller at Vangent.

Smith joins the company after a 23-year career with the U.S. Secret Service (USSS). He has held various roles of increasing responsibility at the USSS, most recently serving as the special agent in charge of the Office of Protective Operations, where he led and enabled the global mission support requirements necessary for the agency's 33 permanent protectees, as well as for U.S. government hosted National Special Security Events. Prior to joining the USSS, Smith was a police officer in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for six years.

About Arcfield

Arcfield is a leading provider of full lifecycle, mission-focused systems engineering and integration capabilities to the U.S. government and its allies. The company has more than 60 years of proven experience providing advanced engineering and analysis, IT and C5ISR capabilities to support our nation's most critical national security missions. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA and with 16 offices around the world, Arcfield employs approximately 1,200 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals who put our customers' missions first, helping them solve their most complex challenges through innovations in modeling, simulation and analysis, digital transformation and C5ISR. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

Arcfield provides innovative solutions in systems engineering and integration, C5ISR and digital transformation for air, sea, land, space and cyber domains in support of our nation’s most critical missions. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arcfield