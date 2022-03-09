<legend role="h2"><span>Yvette</span>Ostolaza<span>, chair-elect of</span>Sidley<span>Austin's Management Committee, will keynote the first of three</span>LawJobs<span>.</span>com<span>Live virtual career fairs on May 17.</span></legend>

ALM announces LawJobs.com Live, the legal industry's first virtual career fair focused on the needs of law firm and in-house counsel legal professionals

ALM announces LawJobs.com Live, the legal industry's first virtual career fair focused on the needs of law firm and in-house counsel legal professionals <legend role="h2"><span>Yvette</span>Ostolaza<span>, chair-elect of</span>Sidley<span>Austin's Management Committee, will keynote the first of three</span>LawJobs<span>.</span>com<span>Live virtual career fairs on May 17.</span></legend>

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM is launching Lawjobs.com Live, the first virtual career fair for legal professionals at law firms and corporate legal departments, on May 17th.

ALM logo (PRNewswire)

The platform (URL: lawjobs.com/events/lawjobscom-live-1) allows job seekers to explore participating firms and request interviews. Employers can pre-screen resumes and interview candidates using their meeting technology of choice.

Yvette Ostolaza, incoming chair-elect of Sidley Austin LLP's Management Committee, will keynote the event in a conversation moderated by Gina Passarella, ALM's Editor in Chief of Global Legal Brands including The American Lawyer.

Ostolaza will talk about her career journey which includes being named to the 2020 Texas Trailblazers list by Texas Lawyer, receiving a Thought Leadership award from Corporate Counsel, and being listed as one of the Most Powerful Latinas in Law by Latino Leaders Magazine.

The virtual event series is built on Lawjobs.com, the legal industry's most powerful jobs platform, with 283,000 registered job seekers connected via Law.com's 20 leading national and regional legal brands.

Along with the new virtual career fair, Lawjobs.com has been upgraded with several innovative features including a new dashboard, improved resume search and improved job search.

"Lawjobs.com Live is leveraging ALM's first-party audience data and marketing technology stack to provide job seekers and recruiters with deeper engagement and opportunities to connect, hire and succeed," said Matt Weiner, president of ALM's Marketing Services Group.

Job seekers and employers looking to participate in the virtual career fair (attendance is free) can get more information at www.lawjobs.com/events/lawjobscom-live-1 . Or employers can email us at marketingservices@alm.com .

About Lawjobs.com

ALM's Lawjobs.com is the leading legal industry jobs board. It has 283,000 registered job seekers and uniquely accesses an audience of 2.9 million visitors a month for Law.com's 20 leadership national and regional legal media brands which reach "passive" job seekers who aren't explicitly looking for jobs but are open to explore offers.

About Law.com

Law.com is the legal industry's most reputable and trusted legal media brand. It is by far the leading media platform in the US reaching 100% of the Am Law 100 and one out of every two lawyers in the US is a digital member or full subscriber. It has an average of 1.6 million unique visitors and 7,200 new subscribers a month. It consists of 20 leading national and regional brands including The American Lawyer and National Law Journal and regional titles such as Texas Lawyer and the New York Law Journal.

About ALM

ALM is the most trusted media, information services and data company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate, benefits and financial services industries. ALM delivers premium content, influential audiences and high-value data essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit alm.com for more information.

ALM Media Contact:

Joseph Braue

jbraue@alm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALM