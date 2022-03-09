5WPR Corporate & Crisis Practices Named Top 15 in U.S. for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and review platform, has officially released its list of the Best Public Relations Firms for 2022, awarding 5WPR third in Crisis Communication and fourth in the Corporate Communications divisions.

Clutch combines a company's level of industry expertise and ability to deliver results with reviews collected from former clients through in-depth phone conversations and detailed online forms to determine rankings. The platform serves as an honest and transparent database for businesses looking to hire firms across the creative, marketing and IT landscape.

"It's rewarding to know these two rankings are a direct reflection of the incredible work 5W has produced on behalf of our clients," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We want to thank our client partners, and Clutch, for acknowledging our hard work and ranking us among the top in the U.S. again this year."

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR was recently named to the 2021 Clutch 1000 list, as well as receiving numerous additional accolades including being awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, and being named a top-three New York City PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

