Welltower to Present at Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shankh Mitra, CEO and CIO, Tim McHugh, CFO and John Burkart, COO of Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) will participate in the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 11:15 to 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the Welltower presentation will be available at the following link which will be available for one year following the completion of the conference on March 9, 2022:

Welltower Logo (PRNewswire)

https://kvgo.com/global-property-ceo-conference/welltower-inc-mar-2022

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Welltower Inc.