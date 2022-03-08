HOUSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPros®, the global leader in hosting automation software, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Christian Koch as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Koch will succeed Jens Meggers, who stepped down in December of 2021 to pursue other opportunities.

WebPros Logo (PRNewswire)

WebPros® Appoints Christian Koch as Chief Executive Officer

WebPros companies include hosting management solutions cPanel®, Plesk®, and WHMCS®, which provide a comprehensive suite of solutions and broad capabilities to their expanding set of partners and customers.

Christian Koch is a seasoned industry leader with over 20+ years of experience in executive roles, most recently with GoDaddy EMEA and Host Europe. As Vice President of Partners Brands at GoDaddy, Koch led the company's partner portfolio of acquired hosting and product brands, including Media Temple and Sucuri in the US, Domain Factory, Host Europe, Heart Internet, and TsoHost in Europe, bringing together strong tech teams fostering collaboration and innovation. Christian prides himself in helping customers' businesses thrive by providing the tools and insight to transform their ideas and personal initiatives into business success.

"Christian Koch is a perfect fit to lead WebPros to greater growth enabled by his deep understanding of our business partners and customers," said Mark Templeton, former Citrix CEO, and WebPros Board Chairman. "We are excited by his vision for the company, inspired by his extensive accomplishments in the web hosting industry. His broad executive experience makes him the perfect leader to drive value for our employees, customers, and shareholders."

"I could not be more excited to be joining WebPros. It is a privilege and an honor to lead such an important, world-class, and diverse organization," stated Koch. "WebPros group of companies is a unique organization that has grown significantly in its market. This year we are focused on supercharging our efforts to bring even more value to our customers by improving operations, and taking the organization, our partnerships, and our product portfolio to the next level."

Most recently, Koch served as Vice President of Partners Brands of GoDaddy. Koch joined GoDaddy with their HEG acquisition - GoDaddy's most significant transaction to date - which added thousands of new employees in EMEA to the GoDaddy family.

Previously, Koch was the Chief People Officer of GoDaddy EMEA, where he was responsible for helping individuals embrace the GoDaddy culture and achieve the company's vision and mission. He was accountable for encouraging people to join forces across teams and groups to break down barriers, build new markets, and drive to create uncommon outcomes for their customers.

Koch holds an MBA and PhD from WHU - Otto Beisheim School of Management and a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Würzburg.

About WebPros

WebPros provides some of the most widely used web-based digitalization solutions. WebPros encompasses comprehensive hosting and server management platforms cPanel and Plesk, automation platform WHMCS, infrastructure management SolusVM, server monitoring platform NIXStats, Koality performance software, web builder platform Sitejet, and SEO suite XOVI. Under the WebPros canopy, these independent companies are continually exploring synergies in pursuit of responding to the challenges of web professionals everywhere. For more information, visit www.webpros.com.

Media Contact:

WebPros

Jamie Swartz

Director of Strategic Communications & Brand

Media.relations@webpros.com

Christian Koch WebPros CEO (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WebPros