Pepsi Releases Commemorative Can to Celebrate 50-Year Anniversary of Women's Athletics at the University of Florida <span class="legendSpanClass">On International Women's Day, Pepsi Teams Up with Notable UF Alumni Showing #GatorsDoItWell to Highlight Milestone and Limited-Edition Celebratory Can</span>

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in today's game are changing sports in incredible ways. To celebrate 50 years of women's athletics at the University of Florida, Pepsi introduces an exclusive limited-edition Gator Nation can this International Women's Day.

Pepsi is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s athletics at the University of Florida with a limited-edition Gator Nation can. (PRNewswire)

Women's athletics have long been a source of pride for the University of Florida, with the competitions of more than 2,700 female student-athletes claiming 165 national or conference championships. The specially designed Pepsi can features Alberta, one of the official mascots of the University of Florida, and a textured Gator skin. The University of Florida will host giveaways of the commemorative Pepsi cans at select female athletic sporting events throughout spring so fans can also own a piece of history.

"Pepsi is proud to champion the continued growth and power of women's athletics," said Heather Hoytink, President, PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division). "The University of Florida is a great partner of ours, and we're honored to spotlight their female athletes during this special 50-year milestone."

As part of the limited release, Pepsi will share a celebratory video featuring former University of Florida athletes and alums including Sports Reporter Laura Rutledge, Olympic Champions Elizabeth Beisel and Bridget Sloan, Softball Player Aleshia Ocasio and more to show how #GatorsDoItWell via the University of Florida's athletics social channels (Instagram, TikTok).

"As a University of Florida alumnus, I jumped at the opportunity to celebrate this milestone with Pepsi by spotlighting the best of Gators female athletes," said Reporter and Class of 2011 Graduate Laura Rutledge. "It's great to see a brand like Pepsi commemorate this golden anniversary for women's athletics and the Gators' incredible sports program."

Fans will have a chance to win one of 50 of these coveted Pepsi commemorative cans via the Florida Gators Instagram on March 8. For entry, fans can comment on the celebratory post and tag a Gator.

