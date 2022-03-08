Pediatric Sleep App Huckleberry unveils 48,000 person survey results on parents' top sleep challenges as part of Sleep Awareness Week

Survey shows that parents continue to be challenged by night wakings beyond baby years with new issues emerging in toddler and preschool years

IRVINE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huckleberry, an app that pairs data science, pediatric sleep experts, and AI to help parents navigating sleep challenges, is supporting the National Sleep Foundation's Sleep Awareness Week® being held March 13-19, 2022, to highlight the importance of parental sleep and offer helpful guidance to improve sleep for both children and parents.

In concert with National Sleep Foundation's Sleep Awareness Week, a national public education campaign that celebrates sleep health and encourages the public to prioritize sleep to improve health and well-being, Huckleberry is releasing the results of a 48,000 person survey that examines its users' sleep priorities and challenges among parents of infants, newborns, toddlers and preschool-aged children.

Studies have found that sleep deprivation contributes to depression, anxiety and stress in parents. Huckleberry conducted a study as part of the Harvard Center on the Developing Child's (HCDC) Scaling Impact Portfolio with findings that confirmed sleep is critical for health and well-being and has a direct correlation on mental health.

Huckleberry further sought to examine the main priorities, challenges and habits of parents with children ranging in age from newborns (0-3 months), infant (4-11 months), toddler (1-2 years), and preschool (3-5 years). After analyzing the results of users' sleep questionnaires prior to getting a sleep plan, a few key findings emerged:

When it comes to sleep challenges, night wakings are the #1 concern for parents of 0-2 year olds (43% of newborn parents, 51% of infant parents, 38% of toddler parents) with an easier bedtime (29%) overtaking night wakings as the main priority for parents of preschoolers. Additional challenges include naps (18%), a more predictable schedule (11%) and an easier bedtime (7%)

Night wakings continue to be a challenge as children age. 77% of newborns, 68% of infants, 39% of toddlers, and 22% of preschoolers are reported as waking up every half hour to every 4 hours

Almost half of parents (46%) of preschool age children say their child has a newly occurring sleep issue. 59% feel their child takes a very long time to fall asleep at night, with challenges emerging around difficulty getting to bed (29%), early risings (19%), and wanting to transition away from co-sleeping (8%)

Overall, the data confirms that priorities change as children grow even as night wakings continue to remain a challenge for parents. In newborns, it is important to get into a routine, whereas early rising becomes more prevalent in toddlers, and most preschoolers need a better transition into bedtime.

"A new baby brings so much joy but there can be challenges and questions around naps, bedtime and night wakings. Parents want to gain a deeper understanding of their child's sleep patterns," explains Huckleberry co-founder and CEO, Jessica Toh. "Disrupted sleep can affect parents' wellbeing and often results in feelings of isolation or being overwhelmed, especially when sleep patterns change and what used to work for their baby no longer works as their child grows. We want parents to know that they're not alone in this journey, and that there is help."

About Huckleberry

Huckleberry is an app that pairs data science, pediatric sleep experts, and AI to provide accessible, expert advice to every family. The company has served 1.4 million families across the globe with custom sleep guidance and has maintained a 4.9 star rating on the Apple App Store. For more information, please visit https://huckleberrycare.com/ or follow on Instagram @huckleberrycare.

